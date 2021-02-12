Major Players in the Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market

Chicago, 2021-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The increase in the demand for beer has majorly been driving the market for malt extracts and ingredients. Factors such as their use as a sweetening agent and their ability to raise and soften the dough have propelled their use in various applications in the food & beverage industry.

The key players in this market include GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), and Groupe Soufflet (France). New product launches, expansions & investments, and partnerships were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the malt extracts and ingredients market.

These strategies were adopted by the key players to increase their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Some of the other players in the malt extracts and ingredients market are Maltproducts (US), Maltexco (Chile), Holland Malt (Netherlands), Barmalt (India), IREKS (Germany), Muntons PLC (US), Simpsons (UK), Viking Malt (Finland), Agraria (Argentina), Puremalt (Scotland), Cerex (The Netherlands), EDME Ltd. (England) Imperial Malt(India), Diastatische Producten (The Netherland), and Laihian Mallas (Finland).

GrainCorp (Australia) is one of the major players in the global malt extracts and ingredients market. It is one of the leading manufacturers of malt extracts and ingredients globally. It operates in almost all the major markets through various agreements and subsidiaries. With the increase in the craft brewery, the demand for specialty malt has increased. GrainCorp provides a variety of specialty malt extracts and ingredients of premium quality to cater to the needs of craft brewers and microbreweries.

Groupe Soufflet (France) is another major player in the malt extracts and ingredients market. It is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of malt extracts and ingredients globally. It is based out of France, having eight maltries in the country. The organization is constantly working on expanding its capacity and on meeting the increased demand from all across the globe. To expand its production capacity and capture the market in East Africa, Soufflet established a malthouse in Ethiopia. Through this strategy, the company aimed at developing the regional industry.

Boortmalt (Belgium), a subsidiary of Axereal, is one of the leading players in the market. They mainly produce and distribute malt-based products in Europe as well as all across other geographies, as well. It is continuously working on expanding its capacity and market share via different strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, and investments. Axereal, on behalf of Boortmalt, recently acquired the malt business of Cargill (US). Apart from this, they have established a malting tower in Belgium, which provides an important global presence to Boortmalt.

