COVID Concession for Family Visa applicants as a Part of the Changes Made in Australia Immigration Law

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Australian immigration authority had made certain changes in the Australian immigration law, as for the COVID concession to the applicants who applied for the Australia family sponsorship program and are not able to depart Australia due to the close of Australia borders. These are for the applicants who had applied for the Family sponsorship category and are stuck in Australia due to the COVID crises.

This concession is for the offshore applicants to get a grant on their family visa; as per this, the concession will now allow the affected applicants to get a grant on their visa, while they are staying in Australia.

Due to the COVID crises, the Australian immigration authority proposes to give up the requirements of the offshore applicants will be granted with visa based on the following family sponsorship category such as:

Child Subclass 101 Visa

Adoption Subclass 102 Visa

Partner Subclass 309 Visa

Prospective Marriage Subclass 300 Visa

Dependent Child Subclass 445 Visa

This concession needs to be implemented in early 2021. So the Lastest Australian immigration news for this will be updated soon!