Studds Launches Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor in 10 Decal Variants

Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Haryana, India, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — STUDDS Accessories Ltd. the nation’s largest helmet maker by volume has launched yet another flip-up full-face helmet in the popular Ninja Elite Super line-up in 10 different decal variants and 5 sizes ranging from XS (540mm) to XL (600mm). This follows the launch of Ninja Super D4 in January 2021.

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 is a flip-up full-face helmet, which is also known as the modular design and provides riders the combined benefit of an open-face helmet and a full-face helmet making it the perfect safety option for short commutes as well as long distance cruises. In addition to Ninja Super D5 Decor, Ninja Super series has 4 other variants in the line-up bearing names viz: Ninja Elite Super D4, Ninja Elite Super D3, Ninja Elite Super D2, and Ninja Elite Super D1.

Keeping the need for the perfect balance of safety and comfort features in mind, the latest launch from STUDDS features a high-impact ABS shell for impact protection, regulated density EPS on the inside for better shock-resistance, hypoallergenic liner that reduces risk of allergic reactions, a quick release visor and quick release strap mechanism – all of which are focused at providing an outstanding comfort and safety to riders. The Ninja Elite D5 Decor shall be available at Rs.1595 in all STUDDS dealerships and Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across India.

About STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

STUDDS Accessories Limited, established in 1983 is the leading helmet and motorcycle accessories manufacturer and exporter in the world. Headquartered in Faridabad, India the company has four manufacturing plants with state-of-art facilities with an annual production capacity of 14 million helmets. STUDDS offer different types of helmets such as full-face helmets, open face helmets & modular helmets, and riding accessories that cater to commuters and specialty riders alike. The company also offers sporting helmets. For more information, please visit: https://www.studds.com/

Visit Product Page: https://www.studds.com/helmet/flip-up-full-face-helmet/ninja-elite-super-d5-decor