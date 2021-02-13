Secure Your Family’s Health with Affordable Get Care Plan by GetSavvi Health

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — Treating illness and prevent accidents are not something we can control despite being cautious and taking care of our health. Medical emergencies can occur at any given point in time and it is always better to be prepared to secure your family from any unexpected danger. Health insurances not only provide health benefits to maintain proper well-being but also protect you from high and unexpected costs. Getsavvi Health is a South Africa based company that continues to provide affordable medical insurance plans for your family to ensure a secured future and healthy life ahead.

Medical plans offered by GetSavvi Health include services like Get Care Plan, Primary Care Plan and Primary Care Plan+ with additional Primary Care Plan 61+ specifically for senior citizens. Let’s focus on Get Care Plan.

Get Care Plan By GetSavvi Health:

Get Care Plan provides healthcare services to you and your family in case of medical emergencies. This plan covers-

1. Emergency hospital cover: Availing this cover will protect you from the burden of high costs during a medical emergency. Members of this plan can be assured of benefits like emergency casualty benefit along with other benefits like Emergency Stabilization and Personal Accident benefit in such emergencies.

2. Maternity benefits: GetSavvi Health is providing benefits to secure your family planning that includes a limited amount of medical cost, doctor’s visit, USG scans, etc.

3. 911 Emergency services: The Netcare 911 Emergency hotline will deal with your problems 24/7.

4. FeelBetterFast: This is beneficial for people who don’t have much time to book an appointment by accessing professional care at your closest pharmacy.

5. HIV, Trauma, and Assault counselling: GetSavvi Health helps anyone who has gone through a recent traumatic experience or has been infected with HIV by offering 24/7 365 days a year telephonic counselling and support.

Apart from these this plan also includes added benefits such as-

Comprehensive Family Funeral Plan: GetSavvi Health will help you cope with the loss of a loved one by providing the financial aid up to R27000 in the time of need. Pre-planning for this is a practical call to make and saves you from the stress related to sudden expenses.

GetSavvi Health will help you cope with the loss of a loved one by providing the financial aid up to R27000 in the time of need. Pre-planning for this is a practical call to make and saves you from the stress related to sudden expenses. 24-hour Heath Advisor: All members have access to 24-hour health advisors on the phone for 24×7 365 days a year.

All members have access to 24-hour health advisors on the phone for 24×7 365 days a year. Preventive Benefits: It is always better to prevent than cure and GetSavvi Health believes in that too. This benefit will detect and prevent the onset of disease and provide treatment before it spreads any further.

It is always better to prevent than cure and GetSavvi Health believes in that too. This benefit will detect and prevent the onset of disease and provide treatment before it spreads any further. Discount coupons: All members are eligible to save up to R500 on groceries and other non-medical pharmacy products with discount coupons that come with this plan.

To know more, visit their website https://getsavvi.co.za/ to know more about the services and medical plans offered by GetSavvi Health.

About GetSavvi Health:

Based in South Africa, GetSavvi Health is working to continuously provide the safety of your family by offering affordable medical cover plans. With a range of benefits, these health insurances are curated to provide the security of your family.

Contact:

27 Willie Van Schoor Avenue, Oakdale

Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861189202