Aniline Releases New Employer COVID-19 Data and Resources

CHAPPAQUA, NY, USA, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — Aniline, the leading provider of

Human Capital Analytics and HR Services Exchange, reveals its COVID-19 Analytics for 14,000

mid-sized companies across the US. Aniline is releasing its COVID Analytics combined with its HR

Support Portfolio to employers for COVID-19 transition. Aniline’s HR Support Portfolio is a set of

Pandemic-specific services and service providers to help HR Departments through all

dimensions of managing a workforce as we enter this new phase. Aniline’s COVID-19 Support

Portfolio addresses needs during the early stages of vaccination continued Pandemic response,

and the ultimate adjustment to a new normal. The COVID-19 Analytics can be found at

insights.aniline.io. The HR Support Portfolio can be found at insights.aniline.io/bundles.

The COVID-19 Transition Portfolio consists of recommended services and service providers in six

categories to help employers manage Pandemic-specific issues for employees and the

workplace. The six categories are: Remote Work Transition, Staffing During Change, The Future

of Work is Now, Health, Safety and Compliance, Fight Pandemic Burnout and Transitioning Out.

“As we enter this new phase of workforce and workplace management during a pandemic, we

want to arm employers with the information, tools and resources needed to navigate through

the actions demanded by COVID,” said Kevin Gregson, CEO. “We now have enough data to

provide meaningful insights and recommended actions related to the pre- and post-pandemic

time period.”

Aniline sources and synthesizes numerous public and proprietary data sources and provides

sentiment analysis of more than 65 million employee reviews along with demographic data for

14,000 mid-size companies across the United States. Using artificial intelligence and machine

learning, Aniline transforms qualitative data into quantitative indices on a 100-point scale.

Aniline also connects these companies to a curated list of over 2,000 service providers,

consultants, technology and product organizations.

This analysis along with the Aniline Index, provides a comprehensive view of a company’s people

and what they really think across six dimensions – Benefits, Compensation, Diversity and

Inclusion, Great Place to Work, Hiring Experience and Leadership. Aniline’s new COVID data

enables comparing a company’s pre- and post-COVID indices for all its categories.

About Aniline

Powered by AI, Aniline provides advanced people analytics to help enhance the employee

experience. With offices in Chappaqua, New York and Silicon Valley, California, Aniline offers the

largest database on employee sentiment and demographic analysis on mid-size companies in

the U.S., including national, regional, and industry trends. Aniline also provides a curated

catalogue of more than 2,000 companies that provide Human Capital Advisory, Administration

and Support services to the middle market. For more information, visit Aniline.io.

Please contact Jennifer Sheehy at jen@aniline.io with questions or requests for additional

information.

Jennifer Sheehy

Aniline Inc

jen@aniline.io

