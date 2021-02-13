Soak and Sip: The Beer Spa Launches Beer-Inspired Wellness Haven

Denver, CO, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — Beer-lovers in Denver can now enjoy the priceless combination of a spa treatment and a cold brew. The Beer Spa by Snug fuses classic spa treatments with the bubbly beverage loved by millions. With beer bath hydrotherapy, infrared saunas, zero-gravity massage chairs, and a plethora of craft beers on tap, it’s the stuff beer enthusiast’s dreams are made of.

Founded by husband-and-wife team, Jessica French & Damien Zouaoui, The Beer Spa came to be after 14 months of exploratory travel through 25 countries. It was a bubbly bath at a beer spa in Poland that set the wheels in motion for what would become their very own craft beer-infused business. Inspired by the idea of connecting people through wellness, combined with their enjoyment of crisp and complex brews, the couple went on a journey to elevate the spa industry to a whole new level.

The result is a relaxing urban oasis that tiptoes the line between a rejuvenating spa day and a trip to a local taproom. One of The Beer Spa’s most notable treatments, Beer Bath Hydrotherapy, involves soaking in an indulgent blend of hops, barley, and herbs, which provides endless benefits for the hair, skin, and mind. Set as a hot tub in the winter, and a cool dipping pool in summer, it’s the perfect treatment for every season.

Aside from the hoppy beer bath, The Beer Spa has much to offer. Before and after treatments, guests can spend as much time as they would like in the rustic meets mid-century modern taproom. Each month, The Beer Spa hosts a tap takeover with a different Colorado-based brewery, giving patrons the opportunity to sample the finest beers that the Front Range has to offer. This, combined with rotating beer bath recipes, makes The Beer Spa an experience that feels brand new with each visit. And if you’re not in the mood for beer, there is plenty of wine, cider, and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from – all sourced from local Colorado purveyors. Guests can also look forward to a monthly beer tasting session with the partner brewery of the month, guiding you through tasting notes and samples.

Of course, it wouldn’t truly be a spa without saunas and massages. For a full detox at a gentle temperature, the Sunlighten full-spectrum infrared saunas provide UV-free treatment. Full body massages come courtesy of the spa’s zero-gravity massage chairs, which leverage the latest robotics technology to deliver a lifelike massage without the human-to-human interaction. Offering innovative services at an accessible price, The Beer Spa’s service menu ranges from $20 for a 15-miute zero gravity massage to $89 for an hour in a private Beer Therapy Room.

The Beer Spa’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will be celebrated with their ever-supportive lenders, Colorado Lending Source and the Denver Office of Economic Development, on February 12, 2021. Be ready to make a booking when their website goes live at 6pm that evening. After much anticipation, craft beer lovers will be able to hop on over to their location for some much-needed tranquility in Denver.

For more information visit our website https://thebeerspa.com/

The Beep Spa

3004 N Downing St

Denver, CO 80205

www.thebeerspa.com

hello@thebeerspa.com