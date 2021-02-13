Diamonds Inc. Chicago launches Diamonds for Modern Love

Chicago, IL, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — Giving the gift of diamonds and adorning oneself in jewelry are traditions that date back thousands of years. And today, even as technology evolves, each one of us still loves the thrill we get when we first put on a gift of Diamond Jewelry. Diamonds have come to symbolize the eternal nature of our love. An opportunity to combine the love represented by the brilliance and fire of diamonds with a desire to reduce our ecological footprint and help save mother earth. New dawn diamonds are man-made diamonds that are exactly the same as mined diamonds, except for their origin. Today not one shovelful of earth is moved to create new dawn diamonds, yet their beauty and brilliance will symbolize your love forever. The store name is now an authorized retailer of new dawn diamonds and we feel strongly this is our chance to introduce this amazing new diamond to the world and contribute to healing the planet at the same time.

Precious stones That Care is in excess of a brand name, it is a line of figured, a calling to the extravagance business to develop more items and tasks “that care” for the networks. We accept each common precious stone ought to be something other than some portion of an adornments piece yet some assistance for the individuals who need uphold. Individuals have gotten substantially more capable than previously, and now the jewel is another approach to show duty to society. Made for everybody, this Collection includes an advanced interpretation of customary fine adornments configuration bringing about new orientation styles.

Offering Diamonds Rings for Everyone is a significant piece of our central goal to rouse a more empathetic jewelry industry. The expansion of comprehensive estimating permits us to offer a more extensive grouping of excellent and morally sourced fine jewelry so everything couples can communicate their affection for one another.

New Dawn diamonds are lab-grown diamonds or you may say the diamonds which are not mined but manufactured in the laboratory. These diamonds possess the same physical and chemical characteristics thus reflecting the real diamond in all aspects, except the origin. Today, diamonds only hold the definition of love and commitment, which you can be simply fulfilled by these new dawn diamonds.

Diamonds Inc. new dawn diamonds are GIA certified. New Dawn Diamonds offers a fresh take on fine jewelry designed for every event, with designs appealing to all genders. New Dawn diamonds are physically & chemically similar to the mined diamonds and have the same brilliance & fire property. The new dawn created diamonds are always a better choice if you want to get the forever beauty of a diamond at in much cheaper price & without feeling the guilt of harming the surrounding environment and society.