Indian Artists Purkhu of Kangra (active 1780-1820) and Badri Narayan (1929-2013) will be in Neue Auctions’ Feb. 20 Sale

Beachwood, Ohio, 2021-Feb-13 — /EPR Network/ — A small collection of paintings attributed to the Indian artist Purkhu of Kangra (active circa 1780-1820), two paintings by the Indian artist Badri Narayan (1929-2013), and a 17th century Shah-nameh (or Book of Kings, Iran’s central literary work) are all part of Neue Auctions’ online-only fine art and antiques auction planned for Saturday, February 20th.

The sale – nicknamed A Neue Year Auction – will begin promptly at 11 am Eastern time and features 323 lots of paintings, sculptures, decorative objects, fine furniture, Persian carpets and the auction’s headliner: the very fine paintings from India. Internet bidding will be facilitated by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids are accepted.

“The collection of paintings by Purkhu is already causing quite a stir with collectors and curators around the world, as they are quite rare,” said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. Prices realized typically range from $10,000-$50,000 at auction, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. A Purkhu painting set a record when it hammered for $62,118 at Christie’s in 2015.

An opaque watercolor and gold leaf on paper attributed to Purkhu has been conservatively estimated at $10,000-$20,000. The Harivasma illustration, measuring 14 ½ inches by 20 inches (sight, less matte and frame), was painted circa 1800-1820 and depicts Krishna riding Garuda, accompanied by his son Pradyumna with Arjuna, in battle with Indra astride his white elephant.

Other paintings attributed to the family workshop of Purkhu of Kangra include the following:

– An opaque watercolor on paper with gold leaf Ramayana illustration, depicting Rama and Sita in the forest, sleeping in clothing made of leaves, visiting a hermit or sage, painted circa 18th/19th century, 10 inches by 14 ¼ inches (sight, less frame), with inscriptions recto and verso (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– An opaque watercolor on paper Indian Pahari School (Kangra) painting, of a scene from Ramayana, showing brothers Vaali and Sugriva wrestling in a landscape with Rama aiming his bow and arrow, with Sita and a monkey in a mountain cave, in a hilly landscape, with figures, 8 inches by 11 ¾ inches (sight, less frame) (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– An opaque watercolor and gold leaf on paper Pahari School painting, circa 1830-1840, showing Shiva and Parvati enthroned on Mount Kailasa, with Ravana in a headstand, matted and framed with a sheet size of 7 ¼ inches by 10 ¼ inches (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– An opaque watercolor and gold leaf on paper Pahari School painting of a man dreaming in bed, with salutations to Rama and three figures outside praying, circa 19th century, 10 ½ inches by 16 ¾ inches (sight, less frame) (est. $500-$800).

– An opaque watercolor and gold leaf on paper Mughal miniature painting of an emperor seated on a jeweled throne chair, surrounded by a halo, with elaborately patterned robes and an attendant lower left, under a blue sky with high clouds, 12 inches by 8 ¾ inches (sheet size) (est. $600-$1,000).

The paintings by 20th century Indian artist Badri Narayan include an ink, watercolor and silver leaf on paper titled Man with Pot of Flowers and Unicorn, 21 ¾ inches by 29 inches (sight, less frame) (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a watercolor on paper titled Girl and Bird, 15 inches by 10 inches (sight, less frame) (est. $2,000-$4,000). Both are artist signed with initial in Devanagari.

The Shah-nameh (or Book of Kings, Iran’s central literary work) is a rare, 17th century Persian manuscript with 14 miniature paintings, depicting various court scenes. The book, bound in goat skin, measures 17 inches by 10 inches and carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. It’s in fragile condition (despite being re-margined in the 19th century), and has brittle sheets, losses and wear.

The rest of the auction features an eclectic mix of quality merchandise, from a Henry F. Miller (Boston) rosewood grand piano in a Victorian style case with scrolled cabriole legs and a high polish finish, plus a PDS 128-plus disc player attachment (est. $8,000-$12,000); to a bronze and inset lapis display vitrine with octagonal brass framed glass top and two hinged doors over a mahogany frieze with oval inset lapis stones, fitted for electricity (est. $3,000-$5,000).

A Webb C. Ball tall case clock having a mahogany case with glazed beveled doors, a brass face with Roman numerals and phases of the moon dial, 97 inches tall, should bring $2,500-$5,000. Also, a Duffner and Kimberly leaded glass floor lamp having a domed leather shade with scalloped border and scroll-like strapwork designs on a mottled yellow fish scale border, signed, 68 inches tall, is expected to chime on time for $3,000-$5,000.

The furniture category will be led by a circa 1850 two-part English Georgian style secretary bookcase in mahogany with satin inlay, raised on a stylized bracket base, 92 inches tall by 37 ¾ inches wide (est. $6,000-$8,000); and a 19th century English Regency secretary bookcase, the pediment top set with a gilt metal flowerhead over three hinged glazed Gothic style mullioned doors, 84 inches tall, 72 inches wide (est. $3,000-$5,000).

There are two very handsome antique Swiss interchangeable cylinder music boxes for bidders to consider. One is housed in a burled and ebonized wood case with matching stand, each cylinder playing six airs (est. $5,000-$8,000). The other is an Excelsior Piccolo model on a matching tabletop, made circa 1889 and housed in a walnut case with a mirror inside the hinged cover, six cylinders each playing six airs (est. $4,000-$6,000).

The fine art category will feature an 18th century British School oil on canvas portrait of Reverend Thomas Walker in a heavy elaborate 42 inch by 36 inch frame, with a label inscription on verso (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on canvas portrait of a young beauty executed in the manner of Henry Raeburn (British, 1756-1823), 29 ½ inches by 23 inches (sight, less frame), showing some old relining and heavy old varnish (est. $2,000-$4,000).

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Neue Year Auction planned for Saturday, February 20th at 11 am Eastern time, please visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About Neue Auctions:

