GaN Power Device Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “GaN Power Device Market by Device Type (Power, RF Power), Voltage Range, Application (Power Drives, Supply & Inverter, RF), Vertical (Telecommunications, Consumer, Automotive, Military, Defense, Aerospace), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023″, is projected to reach USD 1.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2017 to 2023. The increasing adoption of GaN RF power devices in the military, defense, and aerospace verticals and the extensive bandgap property of GaN material are major factors fueling the growth of this market.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a viable alternative to pure silicon in the semiconductors and electronics field. Currently, it is used in several above-normal voltage power applications such as industrial systems, power distribution systems, heavy electrical systems, turbines, heavy machinery, and advanced industrial control systems, among others.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93870461

Adoption of GaN RF Power Devices Anticipated to Remain High During Forecast Period

The need for high power in a variety of bands (very high frequency, ultrahigh frequency, and microwave) has led to the demand for GaN devices, which can supply high watts at RF frequencies up to 10 GHz and above. These devices were developed initially for improvised explosive device (IED) jammers in Iraq. However, GaN RF power devices have emerged as the technology of choice for all new microwave and millimeter-wave electronic warfare.

Telecommunications Expected to be the Leading Vertical of the GaN Power Device Market

The telecommunications vertical is expected to lead the GaN power device market during the forecast period. Earlier, silicon was used primarily for wired communication. However, with technological advancements, wide bandgap semiconductor materials are being used for wired communication. GaN power devices offer advanced power switching and conversion, which increases transmission rates for wired communication devices.

Asia Pacific Projected to be a Leading Revenue Generator of the GaN Power Device Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major market for GaN power device during the forecast period. The increasing demand for GaN power devices across numerous verticals such as military, aerospace, defense, computing, telecommunications, and automotive in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and others is fueling the growth of the market in this region. GaN power devices are gradually replacing silicon in these verticals. Additionally, there is the presence of major players in this region such as Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan), and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan). The presence of these players will offer growth opportunities to the GaN power market in Asia Pacific.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=93870461

Microsemi Corporation (Microsemi) (US), Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) (US), Cree, Inc. (Cree) (US), Qorvo, Inc. (Qorvo) (US), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM Technology) (US), Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (Efficient Power Conversion) (US), Integra Technologies, Inc. (Integra) (US), Transphorm Inc. (Transphorm) (US), Navitas Semiconductor Inc. (Navitas Semiconductor) (US), and Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas Instruments) (US), among others, are some of the other major players in the GaN power device market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com