Bivy Sacks Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018-2028

Global Bivy Sacks Market Overview

One of the best ways to reduce weight while planning for mountaineering or hiking, is by eradicating a tent. An excellent alternative to a tent is bivy sack. A bivy sack can compete with even the most lightweight tent in the market. Bivy sack is made of fabric with positive respiration, fully-taped seams, storm flap, sleeping pad straps, hydro seal coated waterproof floor, internal mesh pockets, overhead shock corded delrin pole and mosquito net. From the rugged desert landscape to mountain meadows to hanging campsites high on the cliff sides to snowy unplanned bivys, bivy sacks fits a variety of conditions. A bivy sack can keep an individual well-ventilated in the summers and dry during the rain. The bivy sacks market is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of trekking and camping, as they provide an escape from a hectic life. These factors will boost the overall bivy sacks market and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Global bivy sacks market is well-established in various sports industries, while some protective measures are presently in the introductory phase of the global bivy sacks market are more likely to gain popularity in the forecast period.

Global Bivy Sacks Market Dynamics

The primary factor driving the bivy sacks market is the rapid innovations in its features including weather resistance, condensation resistance and proper breathability in bivy sacks, to offer a perfect-protective shield. Alternate factors driving the global bivy sacks market is the developing urbanization, a vast number of working population and the prevalent product (bivy sacks) quality. Thus, manufacturers of bivy sacks are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the design and quality of the bivy sacks and are providing their best offerings for bivy sacks. Moreover, growing high net worth individual population across the globe is projected to increase the growth of the bivy sacks market over the forecast period.

On the contrary, bivy sacks cover has its drawbacks too. As compared to tents, bivy sacks are much smaller, making them dearer. Although, if planning for an overnight hiking trip, bivy sacks are the better option. Moreover, in comparison with tents, bivy sacks can be set-up faster. In adverse weather conditions, this feature is most useful. However, the backpacks will have to be left outside as bivy sacks are too small to accommodate them. In general, for short overnight hikes in humid climates, bivy sacks are ideal to consider. Key players in the global bivy sacks market are expected to benefit primarily from the development of new features for bivy sack materials from the rising demand in the emerging regions.

Global Bivy Sacks Market Segmentation

Bivy sacks include the following segments:

The global bivy sacks market can be segmented on the basis of material type as: Fabrics 3-layer fabrics (consist of a face fabric, an inner fabric and membrane) 2.5-layer fabrics (consist of face fabric, a non-fabric inner layer and coating or membrane) 2-layer fabrics (consist of a face fabric and membrane or coating) Nylon Other product types

The global bivy sacks market can be segmented on the basis of application as: Hiking Mountaineering Backpacking Alpine Climbing Emergency shelter

The global bivy sacks market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as: Direct Sales Modern Trade Distribution Channel Specialty Store Online Stores Other Sales Channel

The global bivy sacks market can be segmented on the basis of region as North America Latin America Europe CIS & Europe Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Bivy Sacks Market Regional Overview

The developed economies of North America and Europe have a large number of prominent bivy sacks companies with high investment capability and significant demand for bivy sacks equipment. Demand for bivy sacks is much lower in Latin America and the Asia Pacific regions, which are rapidly emerging areas for the sports industry. Therefore, North America & Europe are expected to account for a large market size for bivy sacks while Latin America and Asia Pacific region are projected to witness sluggish growth. As China and Japan are highly capable of manufacturing a large variety of bivy sacks at an economical cost, the manufacturing industry of bivy sacks in these countries is making an effort to boost the bivy sacks market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Bivy Sacks Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the bivy sacks market are Clever Hiker Best Hiking Appalachian Ultralight CiloGear Cross Canvas Company Exo Mountain Gear Other Key Players

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on Market Dynamics Market Size Market Segments Demand & Supply Trends Current Issues and Challenges Companies and Competitor Landscape Value Chain Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report Elaborated scenario of the parent market Transformations in the market dynamics Detailed segmentation of the target market Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume Latest industry developments and trends Competition landscape Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis Unbiased analysis on performance of the market Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Fact.MR

