Synthetic Stem Cells Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.5%- Global Growth Dynamics, Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for synthetic stem cells. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. The top-down approach was employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the size of the segments and subsegments of the market.

According to the new market research report “Synthetic Stem Cells Market by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders)), Region (North America (US, Canada), Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Synthetic Stem Cells Market size for synthetic stem cells is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Ethical Concerns Regarding Embryonic Stem Cells

Risk of Tumor Formation and Immune Rejection of Natural Stem Cells

Market Opportunities:

Costly Storage and Fragility of Natural Stem Cells

Potential Application in Major Indications

Increasing Stem Cell Research Funding

The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall synthetic stem cells market during the forecast period.

The synthetic stem cells market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that the synthetic stem cells have been firstly developed for cardiac tissue and are tested in mice models. After the successful pre-clinical testing of cardiac synthetic stem cells, these cells will enter the clinical phase of development and are expected to hit the market by 2023.

North America to lead the synthetic stem cells market with accelerated R&D activities in stem cell therapy research.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology. Also, North America leads in the R&D of stem cell therapies globally, with the registration of the highest number of clinical trials (more than 1400) on stem cells till 2018. This is further backed by the high rate of adoption of advanced therapies in the US (more than 600 stem cell therapy clinics in the US in 2016).

The key developers of synthetic stem cell technology are North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).

