Polyphenols Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2024

Global Polyphenols Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2024. Polyphenols are also known as “Polyhydroxyphenols”. Polyphenols are characterized by the presence of huge multiples of phenol structural components. Polyphenols are characterized by numerous health benefits. As per study, polyphenols play a vital role in reducing and preventing the progression of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular & neurodegenerative diseases.

The factors that propel the growth of the Polyphenols Market include increase in demand for herbal products, improvement in health by polyphenol, increase in aged population, anti-aging properties related to polyphenols, R&D activities and technical advancements. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including strict administration guidelines and rules regarding tea polyphenols and its supplements, and several side effects related to inappropriate consumption. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Polyphenols Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Grape Seed

Green Tea

Apple

Others

Global Polyphenols Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the polyphenol industry comprise Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Naturex, Frutarom Ltd., Indena S.P.A, Diana Naturals, LaynNatural Ingredients Corp, Martin Bauer Group., DSM, Chr. Hansen, ADM, DuPont Danisco, Barry Callebaut, Blue California, Prinova, FutureCeuticals, Amax Nutra Source Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals, Fruitomed, and Cargill Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global Polyphenols Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

