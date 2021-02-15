Reusable Water Bottle Market Trends, and Revenue Analysis Report By 2025

The global reusable water bottle market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, 2019-2025. There has been rise in the adoption of reusable water bottles by most of the consumers. In addition to this, the lifestyle of people is changing rapidly, and their standard of living is improving with time. This has driven the demand for the product from, 2019-2025.

According to one of the renowned media sources (Forbes Media LLC), people purchase 10 lakhs of plastic bottles and only 9% of the plastic is recycled. 91% of the plastic bottles remain as it is. It is becoming a hazard for the ecosystem. This has increased the concerns of consumers for the environment and they are preferring reusable water bottles instead of regular, non-recyclable plastic bottles.

Recently, there is an amalgamation of the wellness and fashion industries. Therefore, modern consumers are highly demanding the product. For example, Swarovski and S’well collaborated together for launching reusable water bottles with more than 6000 crystals and with a premium price range. The products with innovative designs and extra features are gaining more popularity among the consumer group.

The product segment made up of plastic material had the biggest share in the reusable water bottles market, in 2018. The segment of water bottles made up of silicone is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 4.3% during the forecast period. Silicone bottles are chemically inert, and they are heat resistant. These benefits have surged the growth of the segment.

The segment of supermarket & hypermarket distribution channel held the largest market share of about 38.4%, in 2018. The segment of online distribution channel is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Low cost investment in new ventures and increasing usage of e-commerce sites have propelled the segmental growth.

The companies use different strategies such as new product development, innovative and attractive designs, and joint venturing to gain an edge over their competitors.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market: Key Players

Nalge Nunc International Corp.; Tupperware Brands Corporation; GmbH; SIGG Switzerland AG, Klean Kanteen Inc. and CAMELBAK PRODUCTS LLC.

