U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Key Participants, Regional Trends, & Revenue Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. EVCI Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) market size is projected to be USD 11.35 billion by 2025 witnessing over 39% CAGR, as per a new report by Million Insights. Increasing government support to propel the adoption of the electric vehicle is driving the growth of the market. In addition, EV manufacturers are providing various schemes along with charging lower tariffs for electricity consumption by EVs, thereby encouraging the EV adoption. In addition, various initiatives taken by both private and public companies are strengthening the growth of the market.

Key Players:

ChargePoint, Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/us-electric-vehicle-charging-infrastructure-evci-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The U.S. EV charging station market is dominated at the commercial location than residential location. In order to support the adoption of electrical vehicles, commercial places must be equipped with better EV charging facilities as overnight charging facilities at residential places will not last too long.

The presence of several automotive giants along with various electrical equipment manufacturers is driving the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulation pertaining to carbon emission and increasing adoption of EV is supporting the growth of the market.

However, high infrastructure cost and initial expenditure are projected to hamper market growth. In addition, the cost required for research and development activities is significantly higher as they need a dedicated workforce. Therefore, the need for human resource and financial assistance is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Connector Outlook:

CHAdeMO

Combined Charging System (CCS)

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Of them, the commercial category is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing government support to install easily accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure coupled with the active participation of vehicle manufacturers is propelling the segment growth.

On the other hand, the residential category is projected to emerge as the highest growing segment over the forecast duration. Users prefer to charge their EVs at home owing to convenience. In addition, the demand for AC charging stations is gaining traction in the residential sector as they require low cost for installation compared to DC ones.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific led the market withover30% market share in 2018. Growing consciousness for cleanliness and hygiene is one of the major factor spropelling the market. Taiwan, India, South Korea and China are the key regional markets. International brands are expanding their operations in South Asian countries such as China. To combat this increasing competition, domestic players are launching a series of personalized products based on specific customer requirements in China. For example, Haier Group Corporation has launched its Chinese-style 45cm and 60cm dishwasher, suitable for the design of Chinese kitchens. The introduction of innovative products is anticipated to bode well the growth of the regional market.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark