Gummy Vitamins Market Driving Factors and Future Trends 2025

The Gummy Vitamins Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. The increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiencies and undernourishment along with growing demand and awareness for on-the-go supplements, supporting better health among consumers, is driving the majority growth of the global gummy vitamins market. Apart from that, the hike in need for immunity boosting or supporting products, as a preventive healthcare measure, is further rocketing the growth of the market.

Download PDF Brochure

The bottles & jars segment dominated the global market, on the basis of packaging type, in 2019. This is due to the air-tight characteristics offered by the lid of these bottles & jars, which helps protect the composition of gummies inside and prevent contamination or damages from the external environment. Bottles & jars available in plastic and glass forms are also easy to carry or transport.

The adult segment accounted for a major share in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. This is attributed to the increase in the geriatric population, which is more prone to the risks of vitamin deficiencies. In addition, with the increase in age, consumers witness difficulties in swallowing capsules, tablets, and other forms of pharmaceutical products that help in increasing vitamin intake in the body. Hence, gummy vitamins are majorly preferred among the adult population in the world, as they are chewable and offer enhanced taste apart from delivering health benefits.

By distribution channel, the store-based segment accounts for the largest share in the global market, in 2019, in terms of value. The store-based segment includes hypermarkets & supermarkets, drugstores, pharmacies & specialty stores, and others, which include convenience stores, general stores, and grocery stores. Manufacturers of gummy vitamins prefer selling through these channels due to their widespread reach across regions and countries, catering to the demands of a larger customer base. Furthermore, with the increase in the number of store-based channels, the sales and demands for these gummies are projected to increase. Therefore, the store-based segment is projected to record positive growth and has an immense potential to tap new consumers during the forecast period.

The global market, on the basis of source, was dominated by the animal segment in 2019. Animal sources are a significant source of extracting vitamins. In addition, gummies that are manufactured globally are made from gelatin. Gelatin is an animal source ingredient that helps in the binding process during production. In addition, it is cheaper to procure than any other binder that is a non-animal-based source.

Request for Customization

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the untapped potential, the increase in awareness among the population, the rise in investments from the global key players, and economic developments. In addition, due to the densely populated countries in the region with higher risks of chronic diseases and vitamin deficiencies, the market is projected to witness a high demand for gummy vitamins.

Key Market Players:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), The Clorox Company (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441