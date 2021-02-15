Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market To Reach $289.7 million by 2021 – Significant Development, Emerging Growth Factors

Pune, India, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

This research study involved the extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention) to identify and collect information useful for this technology-based, market-oriented, and commercial study of the North America and Europe varicose vein treatment market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents that mainly included key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C & D level executives of key market players, and independent industry consultants, among others; to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as to assess future market prospects of the varicose vein treatment industry.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Shift towards less-invasive treatment procedures, availability of advanced varicose vein treatment devices, and huge burden of varicose vein cases in North America and Europe is driving the growth of the market. Other growth factors include improving patient compliance & reliability, growing healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in aging population.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global varicose vein treatment market in North America and Europe is expected to reach USD 289.7 Million by 2021 from USD 207.9 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2016 and 2021.

However, dearth of training for vascular surgeons, high cost of varicose vein treatment procedures, and implementation of healthcare reforms in the U.S. are some of the key factors restraining the growth of market. In addition to this, challenges associated with inconsistent reimbursement scenario for varicose vein treatment procedures and sustainability of players in the highly competitive market also limits the growth of the market.

67 – Tables

19 – Figures

149 – Pages

This report broadly segments the Varicose Vein Treatment market into mode of treatment and products. On the basis of mode of treatment, the market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is expected to command the major share of the market, by mode of treatment, in 2016.

Based on type of products, the market is segmented into ablation devices, venous closure products, and surgical products. The ablation devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency ablation devices and laser ablation devices. In 2016, the radiofrequency ablation devices segment is expected to command the major share of the ablation devices market for varicose vein treatment.

This report covers the market across two major geographies, namely, North America and Europe. In this report, the North American market is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada, while the European market is categorized into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2016, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in North America and Europe. However, Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021, due to increasing adoption of advanced treatment procedures and favorable government initiatives in this region.

Major players in the varicose vein treatment market include Medtronic plc (Ireland); AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.); biolitec AG (Austria); Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel); Lumenis Ltd. (Israel); Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany); Energist Group (U.K.); Eufoton s.r.l. (Italy); Vascular Solutions, Inc. (U.S.); Quanta System S.p.A. (Italy); Sciton, Inc. (U.S.); Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia); BTG plc (U.K.); and Merz Aesthetics (U.S.), among others