Biorational Pesticides Market- Emerging Trends & Industry Forecast to 2022

The biorational pesticides market is estimated at USD 2.78 Billion in 2017 projected to reach a value of USD 5.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as evolving farming technologies & practices, consumer demand for organic fruits & vegetables, and increasing promotion by government organizations for the adoption of environment-friendly pesticides. As demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and crops is increasing globally, the market for biorational pesticides is expected to grow.

The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global biorational pesticides market; these include Valent Biosciences (US), Bayer (Germany), Monsanto BioAg (Germany), BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland).

These players adopted growth strategies such as expansions & investments and mergers & acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for biorational pesticides. They are increasing their research & development expenditure to expand their biorational pesticide products portfolio.

Scope of the Biorational Pesticides Market Report:

On the basis of Type, the market has been segmented into:

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

On the basis of Source, the market has been segmented into:

Botanical

Microbial

Non-organic

On the basis of Mode of Application, the market has been segmented into:

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Trunk injection

On the basis of Crop Type, the market has been segmented into:

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

On the basis of Formulation, the market has been segmented into:

Liquid

Dry

On the basis of Region, the market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America and the Middle East & Africa)

The rise in concerns about food safety has led to farmers exploring new environment-friendly methods to replace or supplement the current chemical-based practices. The use of biorational pesticides has emerged as a promising alternative to chemical pesticides. Promotions by government organizations for the adoption of biorational pesticides and their low cost compared to that of chemical pesticides are some prominent factors that are expected to drive market growth through the next five years in most regions.

On the basis of type, the biorational pesticides market was led by biorational insecticides segment. It is one of the most largely commercially available types of biorational pesticides. North American countries are expected to become major markets owing to the high awareness among farmers and this contributes to the growth of the global market in the near future.

The North American market for biorational pesticides is driven by the simple registration process of biorational products, increasing consumer preference for organic products, and growing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides on human health. The rigorous regulatory system in the US and Canada regarding the environment and human health has compelled manufacturers to develop biorational pesticides with low risks to consumers. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future owing to the stringent regulations for pesticides and increasing demand for organic products. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are showing a significant increase in the demand for biorational pesticides.