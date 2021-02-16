BidWings Associates with LITTLE EARTH GROUP, India to Provide Its Customers the Best Deals

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — BidWings, the world’s fastest-growing hotel biding platform has been gaining a lot of popularity and appreciation for its services and unique features that allow you to bid your desired price for the hotel you prefer to stay in; you can directly connect with the hotels and book or customize your stays as per your needs. LITTLE EARTH GROUP has established multiple hotels in most scenic locations including a beautiful island in Goa, Nilgiris, Bandipur, Ooty, etc. intending to provide its customers the most peaceful experience ever.

The partnership between the two leading companies in the travel and hospitality sector is promising and is estimated to make the hotel booking and staying process simpler and much more enjoyable with additional features like connecting, comparing, shortlisting and booking on one platform. The alliance aims to offer customers an experience of a lifetime within the beautiful nature on a minimum budget by allowing them to bid for their stay through BidWings and socialize with travellers from across the globe when visiting LITTLE EARTH GROUP.

Visitors planning to stay in any hotel under LITTLE EARTH GROUP including Cintacor, Destiny, The Mangifera, King’s Cliff, and Sherlock can easily book their stay through BidWings by registering in few simple steps. BidWings is connected to all the LITTLE EARTH GROUP hotels across India. This partnership is estimated to be favourable for both companies with the common view and aim to maximize customer experience encouraging better stay in minimum budge and complete transparency.