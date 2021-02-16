Georgia Insurance Brokers Inform If Homeowner Insurance Cover Water Damage

Suwanee, Georgia, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Merchant Family Agency, a Georgia Insurance Agency, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining if and when homeowners insurance covers water damage in Georgia. The new article is guided by the professional insurance brokers at MFA who have extensive experience helping clients understand what their insurance does and doesn’t cover in certain situations. They have created this new article to help explain the types of situations that homeowners insurance will cover for water damage.

MFA offers readers some valuable information that can help to explain how water damage is typically covered under typical homeowners insurance policies. In the article, they explain the different events that are covered under homeowners insurance including rain damage, snow damage, plumbing issues, fire extinguishment, vandalism, and others. They also go over when homeowners insurance doesn’t cover water damage including floods, sewer water, poorly maintained plumbing systems, and more. The team at MFA hopes that this information will help readers understand how homeowners insurance works and what types of water damage are covered.

While this new article focuses on explaining the details of homeowners insurance, MFA’s website offers readers more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. MFA offers personal, business, and specialty insurance products in the areas of auto, flood, golf cart, landlord, life, commercial auto, general liability, habitational, and more. MFA’s team of experienced insurance brokers work hard to provide the best experience possible for their clients. Since 1995, The Merchant Family Agency has provided Florida & Georgia customers with versatile and reliable home, business, auto, and life insurance.

With the addition of this new article, MFA hopes that readers will have a better understanding of what types of water damage are covered in typical homeowner’s insurance policies. For more information, contact the insurance experts at Merchant Family Agency today at 407-707-6418 or visit their website at https://merchantfamilyagency.com/. Their offices are located at 5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy, Suite 304, in Suwanee, GA 30024.

###