BIOAYURVEDA endeavors to support Community; Distributing Free Ayurvedic Immunity booster Tablets during Covid

Delhi, India, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — BIOAYURVEDA, a Delhi based, one of the biggest Ayurvedic and Organic Brand in Personal & Healthcare products India, founded by Dr. Harbeen Arora has stepped forward to serve the community amidst pandemic via free distribution of Ayurvedic Ayush Kwath Immunity Tablets, the Natural Immunity Booster among masses. The Herbal Immunity Tablet is a potent Ayurvedic formulation as per Ayush Ministry Guidelines for strengthening immunity and fighting infections. With potent anti-oxidants and strong anti-inflammatory action, it combats germs, bacteria, viruses, pathogens and allergens. Detoxifying and rejuvenating, it especially empowers respiratory functioning, releasing toxins and stress, and enabling cellular repair and recovery. It boosts energy and builds immunity. Ideal for men, women, elders and kids above 12, it serves to be an easy-to take Ayurvedic substitute of an herbal decoction with multitude of healthful benefits with natural immunity boost.

The Not-for –profit project started across various cities PAN India, like Tamil Nadu wherein Dr. R Narayan Babu, MD.DCH-DME(Directorate of Medical Education) was present at the event. “With honor, we extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation of having received 250 Packets of BIO AYURVEDA AYUSH KWATH IMMUNITY TABLETS. As a goodwill gesture, free distribution of these Immunity booster Tablets, will be distributed to the people in the maternity wards. Soliciting your continued support.” stated Dr. R Narayan. The complete event was organized with the help of Sai Sadhana Seva Foundation and WICCI Tamil Nadu Social Service Council, Both being the Eminent forearms of BIOAYURVEDA group.

At a different place in Tamil Nadu, on the Pongal Day and Birthday Celebrations of Ms. Apsara Reddy, Social Activist, Leader – AIDMK & Journalist; the volunteers participated enthusiastically in this drive and said, “On this auspicious occasion of the festival, we are honored to be part of Pongal & We are given an opportunity to distribute BIOAYURVEDA AYUSH KWATH IMMUNITY TABLETS to the rural people for their well-being. Our sincere gratitude to Ms. Apsara Reddy and the founders of BIOAYURVEDA”.

The next distribution site was Faridabad in presence of DG Sanjiv Rai Mehra, Dist Sec Admin. Mohit Anand Bhatia & AG Zone 12 Tajinder Bhardwaj. Chief Guest was Mr.Shiv Prasad Sharma (IAS-Retd) (Chairman- Award Sub Committee- Indian Red Cross Society. The process is ongoing in various old age homes; slums, hospitals, etc.

“The journey to spread a little awareness about immunity boost and health first has just begun”. We have a hard-core R& D lab that follows stringent standard operating procedures and Quality Control measures to ensure that Effective Immunity Tablets are produced which are completely organic and Herbal Immunity Booster to strengthen overall natural defense mechanism of the body and immune system”. We have started distributing this medicine in a gesture to play our role in the hour of need and we are trying to work with government authorities to make this possible, says Dr. Harbeen.

During the event, the importance of Ayurveda was focused deeply by the Company’s representative. He said Ayurvedic medicines in India are the traditional medicine system using the vital power of natural herbs in a natural and healthy way. Ayurveda balances the body system based on three doshas; namely Vata, Pitta, and Kapha and any disorder in the balance of these three creates disease in the body. But with changing lifestyles, it is quite difficult to find and use these herbs. This is where BIOAYURVEDA developed natural products that are completely organic and paraben-free with unique herbal formulations followed by Ayurveda Percepts. “The motto of the Company is to focus on healthy living with strong yet natural immunity boost inside out against that in a world of rising chemical aggressors and allergens around us”.

BIOAYURVEDA, for its non-profit drive, is seeking partnerships at all levels to support the social cause while following proper guidelines when the community is highly vulnerable to infection. Sai Sadhana Seva foundation of BIOAYURVEDA aims at providing health, education, food, shelter, etc. to the underprivileged and destitute section and mission towards complete social welfare of the society

This Ayurvedic Kwath tablet for immunity is purely natural and herbal with zero synthetics and it effectively supports respiratory health and helps boost energy, stamina, and resistance. These tablets not only provide immediate defense but helps build long-term immunity to fight against day to day illnesses and diseases. “Improving lives by activating the caring power of communities to advance the common good, we are committed to providing all necessary help and support in the time of crisis”. Under the current circumstances, introducing sustainable defense and enhanced Ayurvedic and herbal immunity booster along with necessary precautions, will definitely lead to Covid-Free India, added Dr. Arora.

.

