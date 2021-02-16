Vitamin D Therapy Market: Growing Awareness about Vitamin D Deficiency

The report “Vitamin D Therapy Market by Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral), Age Group (Children, Adult, Senior Adult), Purchase Pattern (OTC, Prescription), Application (Osteoporosis, Rickets, Autoimmune Disorder, Skin Diseases) – Global Forecast to 2024″, is expected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2019 to USD 4.14 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency among consumers and the presence of a large target patient population worldwide.

Browse 77 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 112 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Vitamin D Therapy Market – Global Forecast to 2027”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32540026

The oral route of administration dominated the vitamin D therapy market in 2018

By route of administration, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into oral and parenteral routes of administration. In 2018, the oral route accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of administration, better pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity, its economy (as compared to parenteral and topical routes), and higher preference for the oral route.

Osteoporosis held the largest share of the applications market in 2018

Based on applications, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into osteoporosis, rickets, skin diseases, muscle weakness, autoimmune disorders, and other applications. In 2018, the osteoporosis segment accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of falls and fractures in senior adults due to the elevated level of parathyroid hormones and the poor absorption of calcium from their diets.

The Asia Pacific commanded the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market in 2018

The Asia Pacific dominated the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, supportive government policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans in the region, heavy air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, decreasing sun exposure, and rising malnutrition levels.

Request Free Sample report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32540026

Some of the major players in this market include Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.