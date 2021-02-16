Prefilled Syringes Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.0% – In Depth Analysis of Industry Segments and Recent Developments

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The growth in the Prefilled Syringes Market is majorly driven by the rising demand for prefilled syringes is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, and supportive government regulations (especially needlestick legislations). In addition, growing awareness on the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, along with the growing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceuticals market, is supporting the growth of the syringes market.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Global Prefilled Syringes Market size is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period

Recent Developments:

# In October 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the BD Intevi 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector.

# In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company entered into an partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) (US)

# In July 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Teva Medical Inc. (US)

COVID-19 Impact on the global prefilled syringes market;

The market is impacted due to the pandemic, resulting in impact of the pandemic on drug manufacturing and supply chain is expected to affect the market for the short term. Furthermore, HCPs have adapted to new ways of delivering care using telemedicine to reduce face-to-face contact, and adopting new ways of virtual healthcare and digital technologies is imperative to allow HCPs to continue routine appointments. Further, the use of apps can support self-management of chronic conditions, i.e., continuous glucose monitoring enables support with diabetes. Similarly, the contribution of community pharmacists to manage chronic conditions and promote medication adherence during this COVID-19 pandemic will be essential in easing the burden on already strained health systems.

By type;

The safety prefilled syringes segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rising geriatric population globally and availability of biological therapies for patients with chronic conditions and outsourcing of low-risk medical procedures for chronic patients alleviates some of the pressure on hospitals

By design;

The single-chamber prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes industry in 2019. Market growth can largely be attributed to the significant advantages with the use of single-chamber prefilled syringes over vials, such as optimized API use with less overfill, reduced material requirements, less drug waste in clinical trials, and simple storage & disposal. Additionally, increasing adoption of self-administered parenteral drugs due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and benefits offered by prefilled syringes market

Geographical Scenario:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the prefilled syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Global Leaders:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Elcam Medical (Israel), YPSOMED (Switzerland), Oval Medical Technologies (UK), SHL Medical AG (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan).