Proanthocyanidins Market: North America is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share by 2025

The proanthocyanidins market is estimated to account for a value of USD 198 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 280 million by 2025.

Increasing preference for products with natural ingredients, rising demand for functional food & beverage products, and growing application in the personal and cosmetic industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market. Manufacturers in this market are focusing on developing proanthocyanidin products that cater to various applications such as healthcare, skincare, functional food & beverages, and pet nutrition.

The North American proanthocyanidins market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region has traditionally been a major consumer of proanthocyanidins. The rise in the aging population, increased consumption of healthy food, and growing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Functional foods, which provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition, have gained higher importance in the last decade. Typically, food marketed as functional food contains ingredients (such as Proanthocyanidins) with specific health benefits. Consumers are seeking added health benefits from the food consumed, and increasing awareness among them is driving the growth of the functional food & beverage segment in the proanthocyanidins market.

The key players in the proanthocyanidins market include Naturex (France), Indena SPA (Italy), Nexira Inc. (France), Polyphenolics (US), Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd. (China), Natac (China), Eevia Health (Finland), Fruit D’or (Canada), Scott Laboratories (US), Elementa Food Ingredients (France), and Changsha Botaniex Inc. (China). Market leaders such as Naturex (France) and Nexira (France) are focusing on tapping the potential markets through new product development launches, expansions, and investments.

