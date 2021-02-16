Video Streaming Market Sales Channel Analysis | Competitive Landscape | In-depth Research Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Video Streaming Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global video streaming market is projected to attain USD 184.3 billion by the end 2027, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.4% throughout the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Increasing advancements in technology like artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is the major driving force for the growth of this market.

Key Players:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix

Tencent

iQIYI, Inc.

Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Hotstar)

Iflix

HOOQ

Rakuten Viki

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as availability of high-speed internet plans at low cost and increasing popularity of on-demand video streaming is anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, rising demand for digital media for easy accessibility of data is projected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

User Outlook:

Enterprise Corporate Communications Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations Marketing & Client Engagement Training & Development

Consumer Real-Time Entertainment Web Browsing & Advertising Gaming Social Networking E-Learning



The enterprise user category is further divided into training and development, knowledge sharing and collaborations, corporate communications, and marketing and client engagement. The consumer user segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. It is further divided intoweb-browsing and advertising, real-time entertainment, gaming, e-learning and social networking.

Video streaming services are gaining high popularity among the consumer segment owing to provision of watching videos even at remote locations. Moreover, rising number of subscriptions through mobiles and rising penetration of smartphones are the factors projected to fuel the consumer segment’s growth. The segment of enterprise is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to advancements in technology which are providing features such as captioning, video codec, transcoding and aggregation, real-time web-based communication, and indexing.

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, North America held the largest share across the market owing to rising adoption of cloud-based deployment of services. Moreover, Europe constituted for a significant market share and is anticipated to grow at a steady rate due to rising popularity of video streaming services among large consumer group. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising penetration and usage of tablets and smartphones, increasing popularity of video streaming services, and advancements in technology in the region. The OTT segment has enhanced the content quality in Asia Pacific. Moreover, availability of public Wi-Fi and presence of large number of broadband operators in this region has extended the opportunities of monetization especially in Southeast Asian Countries. All these factors are projected to propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

