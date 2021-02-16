Autotransfusion Systems Market Top Driving Factors and Future Trends 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the autotransfusion devices market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, rising number of transplant procedures, advantages of autotransfusion, and scarcity of donated blood/allogenic blood.

According to research report Autotransfusion Systems Market is projected to reach USD 505 million by 2024 from USD 395 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 5.0%. Autotransfusion products, by type, accounted for the largest share of the autotransfusion market, in 2019.

North America, by region, held the largest share of the autotransfusion systems market in 2019.

The large share of the North American market can mainly be attributed to the high and growing prevalence of target health conditions (cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma cases), increasing number of major transplant procedures, scarcity of allogenic blood, preference for autologous blood (due to its advantages), and the strong presence of key market players in the region.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), and Haemonetics Corporation (US) are some of the major players operating in the North American market.

Based on type, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into autotransfusion products & accessories. The autotransfusion products segment accounted for the largest share of the autotransfusion market in 2019. Autotransfusion products are associated with several advantages, which are expected to boost its adoption in the coming years. These components prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients, and they also provide more compatible blood in comparison to autologous blood transfusions. These advantages are likely to increase the demand for autotransfusion products during the forecast period.

The cardiac surgeries segment, by application, is expected to register the highest growth rate in the autotransfusion market during the forecast period in 2019.

Based on application, the autotransfusion systems market is segmented into Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Organ Transplantation, Trauma Procedures, and Other Procedures. The cardiac surgeries segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to the high prevalence of cardiac diseases and recommendations for autologous transfusion (by entities such as the WHO) during cardiac surgeries.

