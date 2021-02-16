Pastry Dough Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019–2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Pastry Dough Market: Overview

Pastry dough is a ready-to-bake dough with or without butter and other essential ingredients in it. Pastry dough is an instant pastry making ingredient, and featured with better texture and taste. Usually, pastry dough comes in different sizes, shapes, and for different pastry types. The changing trend of instant baked food is driving the use of ready-to-bake products, which likely to push the growth of the pastry dough market.

Pastry dough can be used by different categories of consumers such as bakery & baking stores, hotels, restaurants and cafés. The rising packaged food products industry is boosting the growth of the pastry dough market.

Pastry Dough Market: Market Dynamics

The rising demand for ready-to-bake products in the food & beverage industry is the key driver for the growth of the global pastry dough market. Additionally, increasing benefits such as natural ingredients and the availability of organic and gluten-free pastry dough are likely to push the global pastry dough market in the near future. The intensifying use of bakery foodstuff will ultimately increase the demand for pastry dough over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing use of home-baked bakery products is expected to lead to a rise in the market for pastry dough over the forecast period.

Moreover, pastry dough is naturally preserved, and the use of natural ingredients in dough making is likely to bolster the market for pastry dough.

Pastry Dough Market: Market Segmentation

The pastry dough market has been segmented into different parts based on product type, end use, sales channels, and geography.

Based on product type, the pastry dough market is segmented into:

Puff Pastries

Strudels

Croissants

Shortcrust Pastries

Choux Pastries

Others

Based on end use, the pastry dough market is segmented into:

Individuals

Bakery & Baking Stores

HoReCa

Based on sales channel, the pastry dough market is segmented into:

Direct to Customers

Specialty Food Stores

Third-Party Online Channels

Others

Pastry Dough Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the pastry dough market can be categorized into seven critical regions – North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The pastry dough market is expected to record healthy development during the forecast period, as the bakery food products market is growing across the world. North America signifies a noticeably high market portion, and is expected to increase at a significant growth rate, as the bakery and home-baked food market is increasing in the region due to inclining interests and the varying food habits of consumers.

Europe is a growing market due to significant per capita income and increasing demand from consumers for quality baked products. China acquired the second position across the globe, among the top bakery food retail markets, and is likely to record strong growth over the forecast period.

East Asia & South Asia, collectively, are anticipated to experience fast growth in the pastry dough market due to several socio-economic factors, including the possible development of food and beverage processing industry along with a high consumer base. The cumulative demand for convenience foodstuffs will influence the growth of the region’s pastry dough market during the review period. Rapid increase in the consumption of functional foods is also expected to reflect favorable growth of the pastry dough market. The increased demand for bakery products in this region is enabling the bakery sector to contribute considerably to the expansion of the region’s pastry dough market.

Additionally, the Middle East & Africa market likely to show firm growth in the global pastry dough market, due to the rise in the baking industry, along with developments in baked food products across the region.

Pastry Dough Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent market players in the pastry dough market are General Mills, Inc., ARYZTA LLC, Pepperidge Farm, Dawn Food Products Inc., Wewalka, and The Fillo Factory, among others.

