LIDAR Sensor Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019–2029

LIDAR Sensor Market Introduction

Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR as its more commonly known as, is a technology developed with the help of laser lights for detection, measurement, and mapping of physical surfaces or environment. It helps in measuring distance between objects or target from source using laser light. Sensors that enable the entire operation are called LIDAR sensors. These sensors are now extensively used to enable contactless measurement.

LIDAR sensors are widely deployed in autonomous cars, advanced driver assistance systems, identification of depth of waterbodies, aeronautical surveillance, automated guided vehicles, traffic monitoring, and logistics management, archeological, industrial and other geospatial imaging applications.

Unidirectional or one-dimensional, two-dimensional and three-dimensional LIDAR sensors are now available in the market to cater to specific topology and information requirements. Light lasers used in these sensors illuminate the object being measured, doing away with deployment of any external light source. Moreover, these sensors provide real-time information as they rely on dynamic mode of measurement.

Typically, these LIDAR sensors can be utilized to measure distances between objects of any size with accuracy and precision, as operations are executed with the help of light. This feature makes these sensors apt for utilization in myriad of industrial, defense, automotive and transportation, meteorology and other applications.

LIDAR Sensor Market Dynamics

Increasing integration of automated features in automotive, such as pedestrian detection, collision avoidance, connected cars, automated cruise control and other active safety applications are expected to provide substantial boost to the LIDAR sensors market. Utilization of LIDAR technology in maritime security, homeland and border surveillance, environmental conservation, archeological surveys, hydrological modeling for managing and mitigating risk of floods and oil and gas exploration is expected to set the market on a steady upward growth trajectory. Mega trend of Industry 4.0, increasing deployment of industrial robotics and efforts towards reduction of human intervention in hazardous and monotonous workspace is further expected to increase deployment of LIDAR sensors in the industrial sector.

On the flip side, technical limitations such as degraded quality of images in foggy and rainy season, risk of damage to eyesight from exposure to laser light and stringent regulations over use in restricted areas act as minor restraints for LIDAR sensor market.

LIDAR Sensor Market Segmentation

Global perspective on LIDAR sensor market can be analyzed on the basis of technology, light type, end use, application, and resolution.

On the basis of product type LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

Mechanical LIDAR System

Solid State LIDAR System

On the basis of Light type, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

Red Laser Light

Infra-Red Laser Light

Laser Class 1

On the basis of resolution, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

One Dimension

Two-Dimension

Three-Dimension

On the basis of application, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

Distance Measurement

Geo- Mapping

On the basis of end use, LIDAR Sensor Market can be segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

Traffic Management

Security and Surveillance

Research and Academia

Other Industrial

LIDAR Sensor Market: Regional Overview

LIDAR sensor installation and usage is predominantly driven by rampant automation in industries, high degree of surveillance activities and advanced transportation infrastructure. Prima facie, market growth is expected to be propelled by advanced and matured economies such as U.S., EU-3 countries, and Japan. The next wave of growth in the market is likely to take full effect during the latter half of forecast period from countries such as China, India, Russia, Mexico, and other ASEAN countries.

LIDAR Sensor Market: Stakeholders Overview

Stakeholders in this market refer to product manufacturers, system manufacturers, end users, and subject matter experts. LIDAR sensor manufacturers covered in the study include Hitachi Vantara, Velodyne Lidar, Pepperl+Fuchs and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the LIDAR Sensor market and contains actionable insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional LIDAR Sensor Market analysis includes:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Europe

Middle East & Africa

