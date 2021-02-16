Thawing System Market: Issues Related to Biospecimen Sample Procurement

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Thawing System Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Sample (Blood, Plasma, RBC, Platelets, Whole Blood, Embryo, Semen), End User (Blood Bank, Transfusion Center, Hospital, Tissue Bank, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical) – Global Forecast to 2022”, The thawing system market is expected to reach USD 252.7 Million by 2022 from USD 139.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advanced applications of thawing devices, expanding storage capacities of biorepositories, and increasing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers and diabetes.

Manual devices are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

On the basis of type, the blood thawing systems market is classified into manual and automated devices. The manual devices segment is expected to lead the global thawing system market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include low cost and wider availability of manual devices across the globe.

The blood sample segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017

By sample type, the blood thawing systems market is segmented into blood, embryos, semen, ovum, and other samples (nucleic acids and human tissues). The blood sample segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global plasma thawing systems market in 2017. Rising incidence of blood disorders and increasing demand for various types of blood products are major factors responsible for the large share of this segment

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the plasma thawing systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the thawing system market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as improvements in blood bank and biobank infrastructure, increasing research activities in regenerative medicine as well as cell and gene therapy, growing interest in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery, increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government funding.

Leading Companies

