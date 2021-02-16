DNA Polymerase Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ —

DNA polymerase is a unique Pyrococcus-like proofreading enzyme fused to the Sso7d dsDNA-binding protein to create a thermostable fusion polymerase that accurately amplifies long products from a variety of DNA templates. High-fidelity PCR enzymes are used for applications requiring high accuracy during DNA amplification such as sequencing, cloning, or mutagenesis. The fidelity of a DNA polymerase refers to its ability to accurately replicate a template. A critical aspect of this is the ability of the DNA polymerase to read a template strand, select the appropriate nucleoside triphosphate and insert the correct nucleotide at the 3′ primer terminus, such that canonical Watson-Crick base pairing is maintained.

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of research and developmental activities, is one of the important factor which is responsible for the significant growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Other factors such as increasing number of research laboratories, Increasing awareness among the people, increasing technological advancements etc. is expected to increase the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Introduction of government initiatives and increasing government funding for research and developmental activities, is expected to increase the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Increasing occurrence of genetic diseases, is also one of the major factors increasing the growth of high – fidelity DNA polymerase market. Increasing demand for the introduction of new treatments is expected to promote the research and developmental activities, which can increase the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Increasing number of people going for research activities and increasing scope of life sciences in academics, can also increase the growth of the high-fidelity DNA polymerase market.

Apart from the factors increasing the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market, there are few factors, which can hinder the overall growth of the high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Lack of awareness in some of the research institutes, or lack of government funding in some of the developing regions, is expected to hinder the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market.

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global high-fidelity DNA polymerase market can be segmented on the basis of the application type, end user and geography.

Based on the application, the global high-fidelity DNA polymerase market is segmented as:

DNA Cloning

SNP Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing Applications

Other Applications

Based on the end user, the global High-fidelity DNA polymerase market is segmented as:

Research Centers

Academic Institutions

Biotechnology Centers

Others

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market: Overview

Based on the application type, the high-fidelity DNA polymerase market has been segmented into DNA cloning, SNAP Analysis, next generation sequencing applications and other applications. DNA cloning is expected to hold a large revenue share in the high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Based on the end users, the high- fidelity DNA polymerase market has been segmented into research centers, academic institutions, biotechnology centers and others. Research centers are expected to hold a large revenue share in the overall market.

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global high-fidelity DNA polymerase market is segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. North America is expected to be dominant market in the global high-fidelity DNA polymerase market because of the availability of all the healthcare facilities and presence of a well-established infrastructure in the field of healthcare. Increasing number of research institutes is another important factor, which can increase the growth of high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Europe is expected to hold a large revenue share in the global high-fidelity DNA polymerase market throughout the forecast period because of the introduction of new research equipment and new research products in the field of healthcare industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a fast growth rate because of the increasing government initiatives and government funding for the research and developmental activities.

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market: Key Players

There are several key players in the high-fidelity DNA polymerase market. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global High-fidelity DNA polymerase market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market Segments

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market Dynamics

High-fidelity DNA Polymerase Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America ( Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, France, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (India, Australia & New Zealand, Greater China, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

CIS & Russia

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

