Corn Oil Cake Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2020 to 2030

The increasing consumption of dairy products and livestock has fuelled the demand for corn oil cake. Corn oil cake is an animal feed ingredient. It is obtained as a by-product during industrial maize oil processing. Corn oil cake is used as a dietary fiber for herds/cattle because corn oil cake is a good source of nutrients that helps in healthy growth and metabolism. Owing to the presence of high fibrous content, corn oil cake is widely utilized as feed for the ruminants. These factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Corn oil cake helps in maintaining consistent quality of nutrients and proteins that helps to promote flexibility to the animals. Corn oil cake is supplemented with grains like barley, wheat, sorghum, etc. in animal’s feed in different quantities depending on their requirements for growing and breeding. This boosts the demand for corn oil cake in the global market. Further, the consumption of poultry and meats is increasing around the globe. Investors are getting attracted to invest in the poultry and livestock sector. This will further drive the corn oil cake market in the coming years.

Increase Demand for high-value protein For Livestock Accelerate Market Growth

Corn oil contains an adequate quantity of proteins, starch, fiber, and fats. So corn oil cake is a perfect substitute for the regular animal feeds. Further the constant hike in prices of regular animal feed ingredients like cereal grains, protein meals, etc. is forcing the farmers to look for a less expensive and safe substitute for animal feed. As corn oil cake is obtained as a by-product during corn oil processing, the price of corn oil cake is lesser than other regular feed ingredients. This factor will propel the global corn oil cake market.

The consumption of livestock in recent years has increased and this has been a major factor for the growing demand for corn oil cake across the globe. Livestock product such as milk, meat, etc. provides high-value protein and important micronutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamin A. The key manufacturers are focused on developing a range of corn oil cake that meets the various health requirements and nutritional values for the livestock. All these factors are anticipated to grow the corn oil cake market positively in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Corn Oil Cake Market: Key Segmentation

The corn oil cake market can be segmented on the basis of animal type, product type, application, and nature:

Corn oil cake market segmentation based on animal type:

Poultry

Ruminants

Cat Fish

Others

Corn oil cake market segmentation based on product type:

Industrial Grade

Feed Grade

Corn oil cake market segmentation based on application:

Fertilizers

Animal Feed

Corn oil cake market segmentation based on nature:

Organic

Conventional

Corn Oil Cake Market – Regional Analysis

Corn oil cake is available in adequate quantities across the globe as animal feed and fertilizer. Corn oil cake is mainly produced in Latin America, particularly in Brazil due to the huge presence of corn and feed mills. In North America, demand for corn oil cake is increasing due to wider application in agriculture as cheap fertilizer. The Middle East and Africa are forecasted to be positively growing market because of the growing consumption of meat products. Europe has also increased the production of corn oil cake recently. Owing to these factors, the global corn oil cake market is expected to witness positive growth in the forthcoming years.

Corn Oil Cake Market – Key Market Players

The preferences for corn oil cake in agriculture and feed industry is growing due to its high-quality fibers, proteins, starch, and its application as a fertilizer. Due to the increased consumption of meat, the investment in livestock and poultry sectors has also increased. It is anticipated that there would be a high return for the investors and manufacturers in the corn oil cake market. The key players of the corn oil cake market include:

Santosh Limited

Pawar Agro Industries

Commodity Specialists Company

Paramesu Biotech Private Limited

Bioengineering

COFCO Corporation

Zhucheng Xingmao

Eppen

Fuyang Biotechnology

ADM

Tate & Lyle

Sodrugestvo

Agridient

Om Agro

Maize

Meihua Group

Chrysanthemum

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Corn oil cake market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data, as well as statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Corn oil cake market segments such as geography, product type, and end-use industry.

The Corn oil cake market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Corn oil cake Market Segments

Corn oil cake Market Dynamics

Corn oil cake Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Corn oil cake market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, and South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

