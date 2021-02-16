Soil Testing Equipment Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

Chicago, 2021-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The soil testing equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2025. The need for proper farm management practices, industrialization, intensification of agriculture, and the need for faster & reliable test results have driven the market growth.

The rapid adoption of precision farming maximizes the yield and profitability of crops and gauge the soil fertility, leachability, and movement of nutrients, which would aid in optimizing soil formulation and quality. This has also allowed farmers or growers to segregate fields into zones, creating a site-specific approach to maximize yields and minimize input costs. Thus, these factors have resulted in driving the global soil testing equipment market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246855452

By end-user industry, the construction segment is projected to account for the largest soil testing equipment market share

The construction industry in countries such as India has received substantial foreign direct investments (FDI) for the improvement of infrastructure in the light of rapid industrialization. Additionally, China is one of the world’s most significant players in the construction business due to the thriving residential and commercial sectors. The increasing global infrastructure spending is expected to fuel the growth of associated industries, including soil testing equipment. Technological advancement, coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits of soil testing, is anticipated to drive the demand for requisite equipment.

By type of tests, the market for soil testing equipment market for residues is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on type of tests, the market has been segmented into physical, residual, and chemical tests. Physical tests include testing the soil for shear strength, leachability, plasticity, and porosity. Rapid urbanization in China and India are driving the market for physical tests. The growing awareness among consumers about the presence of chemical residues, such as pesticides and fertilizers in fresh fruits & vegetables, has been driving the market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=246855452

North America dominated the global soil testing equipment market in 2018

The presence of key soil testing equipment industry players, such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Group, and PerkinElmer, in the US coupled with the high adoption of modern agriculture practices, has resulted in North America dominating the global soil testing equipment market. Several environmental organizations have been actively contributing to market development and have enforced various environment protection policies. The North American soil testing equipment industry addresses multiple environmental issues, such as climate change, acid rain reduction, industrialization, soil erosion, and construction. The growing funds for soil pollution control for ecological safety and R&D investments for new product developments are also responsible for the growth of the market.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the soil testing equipment market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Controls S.p.A (Italy), LaMotte Company (US), Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd (UK), Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd (India), Martin Lishman Ltd (UK), S.W. Cole (UK), Ele International (UK), Gilson Company Inc. (US), Humboldt Mfg. Co. (US), EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Eurofins Scientific (Luxemburg), Alfa Testing Equipment (US), Matest (Italy), M&L Testing Equipments (Canada), and Shambhavi Impex (India), among others. Manufacturers broadly adopted new product developments and acquisitions as their major strategies for the market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States