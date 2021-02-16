Ultra-High Purity Materials Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 2028

Ultra-high pure materials are the purest form of metals, metal salts, acids or metal oxides that can be manufactured. In general, the purity of ultra-high purity materials is 99.99%. Ultra-high purity materials find an array of applications in various industries; the most common ones being in the electronics and semiconductor industries. The semiconductor industry uses ultra-high purity materials such as polysilicon in the manufacturing of solar cells. Ultra-high purity materials such as gold are used in industries such as micro-electro mechanical systems, semiconductor or medical. The purity of Ultra-High Purity Materials is analyzed with analytical methods such as x-ray diffraction, atomic spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy and BET surface analysis. The analysis of purity of ultra-high purity materials is done to check if the obtained ultra-high purity material matches the required standards of the product. New ultra-high purity materials have been developed in the recent years to expand the application range in the aerospace industry. Ultra-high purity materials have been graded according to their use in different pharmaceutical or food industries and are available in U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) grade or British Pharmacopeia (BP) grade in the market.

The use of ultra-high purity materials in the aerospace industry is expected to aid the growth of the ultra-high purity materials market in the coming years. The growth of food and pharmaceutical sectors, stemming from population growth, is expected to boost the sales of ultra-high purity materials. Ultra-high purity materials are used in the manufacturing of various components in the semiconductor industry, which is turn is witnessing string growth, owing to the rising demand for electricity. The growth of the semiconductor industry is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-high purity material market.

The purity of ultra-high purity materials can be affected by exposure to UV rays, which may limit the use of ultra-high purity materials in specific application areas subjected to UV rays. Ultra-high purity materials need isolated storage conditions and places, which in turn increases the cost of these materials. The increasing cost of these material is expected to slow down the market growth in the coming years.

The Europe region has witnessed a steady growth in the food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries in recent years and ultra-high purity materials have vast applications in these industries. The growth of food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries in Europe is thus expected to help in the growth of ultra-high purity materials market. North America region with its growing agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to provide a good platform for the sales of ultra-high purity materials. Latin America region with wits growing agricultural production and moderately growing pharmaceutical and food industries is expected to help in the market growth of ultra-high purity materials.

The Middle East and Africa region is pegged to have good scope for growth of the solar industry. The ultra-high purity materials market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years as ultra-high purity materials are extensively used in the semiconductor industry. China and India can be strong markets for the sales of ultra-high purity materials as these countries have registered appreciable growth in food, agriculture, electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, owing to the cheap raw material prices and low labour costs. The growth of these industries in India and China is expected to aid the sales of ultra-high purity materials. The South East Asia region, with its moderately growing food and pharmaceutical industry, is expected to drive the market growth of ultra-high purity materials.

