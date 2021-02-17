Innowise Group company has grown almost to 400 employees

Vitebsk, Belarus, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — Innowise Group is a software development company based in Belarus. For over 13 years we have been providing software development services for clients in the USA, Canada, Europe, Russia and Central Asia.

The company works to provide software solutions and consulting services to companies around the world and helps our clients create innovative and technological products in various fields.

The Innowise Group team is responsible for several departments and business units. Perfect collaboration between them on a daily basis helps us to achieve short-term goals and strategic goals. The company focuses on improving the efficiency of our clients’ business through the following timely innovations: business process automation, system integration, database development, reengineering, IT systems implementation, SaaS software as a service.

Today in 2021 our team has grown to 400 people. We are pleased to invite developers, business analysts, designers and marketers to our team. Now we are working with such technological programming languages ​​as Java, .Net, Pythin, C, C ++, Rect, Unity, PHP development.

Innowise Group has significant experience in various industries, which allows us to offer our clients a full range of services regardless of the direction of business and the form of ownership of the company. All hired professionals are officially qualified and work in areas such as insurance, retail, banking, finance, business services, health consulting, InfoTech.

Contact information: Innowise Group,

Stroiteley Avenue, 11a, Vitebsk, Belarus

https://innowise-group.com/

T: +375 (29) 6-777-808

contact@innowise-group.com