The GCMG Agency Names Female Co-Directors

LOS ANGELES, Calif, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ — The GCMG Agency has promoted Jordyn Ladell and McKenna Jacobson to Co-Directors of the agency.

Ladell has been with GCMG since 2016 and most recently led the Social Media Marketing department. Jacobson started with the agency in 2018 and led the Marketing & Creative departments. Under their leadership, GCMG was recently recognized by Agency Spotter as the #1 Content Marketing Agency in the country.

“GCMG has evolved and grown rapidly over the past few years,” says Ladell. “It has been extremely important to us to cultivate an environment and culture that allows our team to thrive creatively.”

Both women have developed a wealth of expertise in overall agency operations and execution and will be instrumental in maintaining the aggressive growth trajectory the company is currently on.

“We are very proud of GCMG’s accomplishments thus far, especially as a majority female team. We are looking forward to a bright future and achieving the ambitious goals we have set for the agency,” says Jacobson.

The GCMG Agency is a Los Angeles-based boutique digital marketing agency, offering a full range of services with an emphasis on social media, digital content creation, and results-driven campaign management.

To learn more about what sets The GCMG Agency apart, visit their website: www.gcmgagency.com

