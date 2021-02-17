Redpoint Denton Offers Pet-Friendly Student Housing

Denton, Texas, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Redpoint Denton is pleased to announce they offer pet-friendly student housing for students attending the University of North Texas or Texas Women’s University. These apartments offer students the opportunity to live off-campus while remaining close to their classes and other on-campus events.

The pet-friendly student housing at Redpoint Denton offers apartments, townhomes and cottages with a variety of floor plans from three to five bedrooms. These units are available to rent with friends or to be paired with roommates through the matching system. Rent is charged on a per-person basis. All units are fully furnished and rent includes Internet, lawn service, water and sewer, trash disposal and access to all the community amenities.

Students will enjoy a comfortable lifestyle at Redpoint Denton. Some of the notable amenities on the property include full-size basketball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball courts, a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, clubhouse, hammock grove and much more. They even host regular social events for students and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the pet-friendly student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Denton website or by calling 1-940-600-1400.

About Redpoint Denton: Redpoint Denton is an off-campus housing complex consisting of apartments, cottages and townhomes with three to five bedrooms. Rent includes a fully furnished unit, as well as access to all the amenities on the property. The housing is open to students attending the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University.

Company: Redpoint Denton

Address: 500 Inman St

City: Denton

State: TX

Zip code: 76205

Telephone number: 1-940-600-1400