Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Agricultural Chelates Market by 2025

The global agricultural chelates market size is estimated to be valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to be worth USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Due to the high demand for high-value crops, changing lifestyle of consumers, limited availability of arable land, and increasing population, there has been a surge in demand for agricultural chelates.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The majority of the companies are investing in the agricultural chelates market due to the rapid urbanization and demand for high-value cash crops in Asia Pacific. The innovative solutions are being adopted by farmers to sustain agriculture and have created growth opportunities for manufacturers in the agricultural chelates market in these regions.

In addition, an increase in the cultivation area equipped with irrigation, precision irrigation technologies, and the growing advancements in farming techniques are factors that are projected to increase the demand for micronutrients, encouraging the growth of the agricultural chelates market.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the market in 2018. In countries such as Spain and the Netherlands, there has been an increase in area under protected cultivation, including greenhouses, due to the increasing demand from other European countries. Many ranges of crops, such as cereals, pulses, fruits, oilseeds, and cash crops, witness export demands in these countries. Soil type varies from region to region and the crop growth is highly dependent on that. Due to the deficiency of micronutrients reported in soils across Europe, the agricultural chelates market is projected to witness a high scope of growth.

Some of the other players in the global market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Yara International (Norway), ICL (Israel), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Syngenta (US), Nufarm Ltd (Australia), Aries Agro Ltd (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), ATP nutrition (Canada), Manvert (Spain), BMS-Micronutrients NV (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis company (US), Compo Expert GMBH (Germany), Greensmiths, Inc. (US), Agmin Chelates Pty. Ltd (Australia), Van Iperen International (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Shandong Iro Chelating Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Protex International SA (France), and Deretil Agronutritional (Spain).