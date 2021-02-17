Tocotrienol Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Tocotrienol Market is anticipated to reach USD 387.6 million by 2024. Tocotrienols are constituents of vitamin E family and isomers of vitamin E; known for their various health benefits. Tocotrienols can be found in certain wheat, oils, rice, rye, oats, and barley. The factors that propel the growth of the tocotrienol industry include rising demand of tocotrienol in an extensive range of applications ranging from dietary supplements to pharmaceuticals, increasing health consciousness among customers about consumption of healthy food, rising development, and increasing disposable income, rising concern about unhealthy lifestyle with insufficient food.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high price for market participants to penetrate the market. Tocotrienol Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Global Tocotrienol Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Global Tocotrienol End-Use Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue; USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the tocotrienol industry comprise American River Nutrition, BASF, Vance Group, Orochem, Super vitaminsSdn Bhd., SourceOne, AC Grace Company, Parachem Fine & Specialty chemicals, Cayman Chemicals, Palm Nutraceuticals SdnBhd, and Others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

North America accounted for the major share of the Tocotrienol Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes rising demand for dietary supplements, mainly in the U.S., and rising health concern among the aged populace coupled with health awareness, and benefits in fatal diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Tocotrienol Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Tocotrienol Product Outlook

Chapter 5 Tocotrienol end – use Outlook

Chapter 6 Tocotrienol Region Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

