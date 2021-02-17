Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Global Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities & Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market global size is predicted to value at USD 6.5 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in demand for highly secured networking infrastructure and need for public safety.

Key Players:

Thales Group

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Airbus Defence and Space Oy

Damm Cellular Systems A/S

BiTEA

Simoco Wireless Solutions

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Rohill Engineering B.V.

Sepura Plc

Growth Drivers:

The key factors escalating growth of the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market are increasing use of smartphones with user safety option and in-built GPS and navigation applications. Globally, the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the terrestrial trunked radio market.

Furthermore, recent technological advancements for secured communication in regards to the safety of privately owned data is provoking number of broadcasters to embed terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment into their devices. Various features such as geographic information system (GIS), fingerprint recognition, multiple calling feature, call recording, alarm clock, and events & schedule priority management systems are offered with the use of TETRA systems. Deployment of such feature in numerous industrial and public safety application is expected to intensify market performance.

Though, higher cost associated with the deployment and repair of communication tools is predicted to hinder market expansion. Also, vast amount of infrastructure needed during deployment of TETRA equipment and high capital investments is obstructing market growth. Complexities associated with hardware integration, incorporation with other devices and difficulties in obtaining TETRA licenses, are some crucial factors limiting growth opportunities for the market.

Modes of Operation Outlook:

Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)

Direct Mode Operation (DMO)

Application Outlook:

Transportation & Logistics

Public Safety & Government

Utilities

Defense

Commercial & Industry

Regional Outlook:

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing number of government approved projects to boost implementation of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) equipment. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the terrestrial trunked radio market with massive growth in forecast period due to the rising concerns regarding public safety and meeting demands of IT infrastructure.

