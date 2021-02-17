Interlocking Cans Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities

Interlocking cans have been introduced by Grupo Modelo as an attempt to reduce plastic waste generated by use of 6 pack plastic rings. The interlocking cans are threaded at the top and bottom to add a container to either side. The treads can hold up to 10 cans at a time. This innovation in packaging is called as “Fit pack” and was the brain child of Grupo Modelo and American advertising agency Leo Burnett. The design has been made open-source for the industry to use. This will create a positive impact on the environment and help in reducing the amount of plastic waste created. The Grupo Modelo has been working towards a sustainable packaging method, the plastic free bio-degradable option is a predecessor of the interlocking cans idea.

Stackable Interlocking Cans, an innovation.

The interlocking cans, “Fit pack” have been introduced as an open source design to the public, which helps in creating this product as a trend setting innovation in the market. The changes in the market prominently rests upon the inception of interlocking cans idea by various industries. Adaptation of interlocking cans design is not only limited to the beer industry alone but can be applied to other can packaging markets as well. The use of interlocking cans will help companies save money, without impacting the environment. This will further help in reduction of plastic material use.

Interlocking cans – To adapt or not to adapt

Open innovation has been an exhaustive effort for large companies to adapt and integrate into new technologies in their system. Yet the need for reform is evident, as the objective of the innovation aligns with the goal of a sustainable future. The adaptation of interlocking cans can bring about enormous changes in the packaging goods market.

The need for new machinery will be evident as the specifications of the interlocking cans will be different. It’s likely to eliminate some packaging machinery needed for the plastic wrapping and binding systems. The adaptation of interlocking cans will also be dependent on acceptance of the idea by consumers. The ease of use and portability of the interlocking cans will be a key factor. The verdict on adaptation of interlocking cans will rest on its feasibility, as the work on fit pack is still at a nascent stage.

The interlocking cans will be developed on an industrial scale after the pilot batch of cans are manufactured. The pilot batch for interlocking cans will help in determining the problems involved in making the product, changes needed in the machinery, regulation needed for packaging and safety measures needed to be taken during transportation and user-friendliness of the idea.

2019 Cannes Innovation Lions – Interlocking cans

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for people working in the marketing, mass communication, advertising and similar fields. The interlocking cans by Grupo Modelo was shortlisted in the event for its innovation and impact on the environment. The event provided positive PR for interlocking cans and helped the company to develop positive connections with their current clients. The interlocking cans were showcased as scalable and financially feasible innovation in the Cannes Innovation Lions.

Saving the environment campaign

The use of interlocking cans are likely to serve as a starting point to better the environment. As a majority of the plastic gets dumped in the oceans, interlocking cans can help reduce this to a certain extent. The success of interlocking cans will help in creating a standard for sustainable development. The interlocking cans innovation addresses multiple goals, in the United Nation’s sustainable goals platform, like industry, innovation, infrastructure, clean water and sustainable cities & communities.

