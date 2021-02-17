Goat Milk Formula Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Goat milk formula has similar prebiotic properties as human breast milk. Recent research has revealed that goat milk formula contains 14 naturally occurring prebiotics oligosaccharides, of which five are found in human breast milk. The goat milk formula is primarily manufactured and marketed for goat’s milk as the main raw additive for feeding babies and infants. The goat milk formula is usually prepared for cup-feeding or bottle-feeding. Cow milk formula contains ‘A1 casein’, which causes allergic reaction or inflammation among infants resulting in abdominal cramping and diarrhea.

Goat milk formula also contains ‘A2 casein’, which is also found in human breast milk and can be digested by infants without having any side effects. Further, fat globules existing in goat milk formula are comparatively smaller in diameter, which allows easier digestion of up to 94% among infants. The demand for goat milk formula in infant nutrition formula is fueling the market drastically.

Millennial mothers are now more aware of the importance of taking care of the baby’s health. Thus, there is an increase in demand for goat milk formula, which is highly nourishing and easily digestible, among health conscious consumers.

Global goat milk formula market is likely to register an average higher-digit CAGR over the forecast period

The global market of goat milk formula is likely to increase in the forecast period owing to its enormous use in cheese products and dietary supplements. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at an average higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. APEJ dominated the global market for goat milk formula in 2018. North America and Europe are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of goat milk formula. Countries including the U.S., China, India, Brazil and Japan among others are expected to witness a significant market share of goat milk formula. North America is expected to register a higher CAGR among other regions, owing to rising trend of health consciousness among consumers.

Use for alternative to human breast milk will boost the market growth of goat milk formula

Breast milk is known to be the most suitable food for newborn infants. However, nowadays, several factors affect the accessibility of breast milk for infants. Under these circumstances, an alternative source must be available, which will provide nourishment to the infants. Owing to the available enzymes, goat milk formula is a healthy source for baby’s growth. The goat milk as market is driven by the trending bottle-feeding culture across countries, breastfeeding rates and increase in infant population. Although the goat milk formula cannot replace breast milking, proteins found in goat milk are considered as the nearest substitute to human breast milk.

Global Goat Milk Formula market segmentation

The goat milk formula market can be segmented into type, end products, distribution channel and packaging type. By type, the global goat milk formula market can be categorized into first class (0-6 months), second class (6-12 months) and third class (1-3 years). In distribution channels segment, goat milk formula market can be segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, connivance stores, specialty stores, medical & pharmacy stores and others. Goat milk formula market can be segmented by packaging type including bottle and tetra packaging. The global goat milk formula market can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (mea), and emerging countries.

Global Goat Milk Formula key market players

The global market for goat milk formula comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advanced version of goat milk formula mainly for nutrition products. The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of goat milk formula are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolio related to the goat milk formula. Some key market participants are DGC, Danone, Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd, Baiyue youlishi, YaTai-Precious, Red Star, Guanshan, MilkGoat, Herds, Fineboon, Jinniu, Shengfei, ShengTang, Holle, DANA Dairy, Vitagermine and other prominent players.

