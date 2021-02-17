Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces and Future Growth Potential

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is anticipated to reach 2.8 billion by 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Bariatric surgery is mostly used to decrease body weight. Bariatric surgery implies the treatment of comorbid condition, which is related with morbid fatness. Obesity is one of the utmost threatening and prevalent health disorders has increased alertness about bariatric devices and surgery.

Key Players:

Allergan Inc.

Covidien Plc

Johnson and Johnson Company Overview

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

GI Dynamics Inc.

TransEnterix Inc.

USGI Medical Inc.

SemiLEDs Ltd.

Cousin Biotech

Mediflex Surgical Procedures.

Growth Drivers:

The demand for bariatric surgery devices has witnessed a substantial rise due to advantages such as rising preference for less-invasive bariatric operations. In addition, the increasing spending on weight loss actions has helped the sales of bariatric surgery devices at the distinct level. Regional government enterprises are also prompting the development of the bariatric surgery devices market.

On the other hand, the factors that may hamper the growth of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market include high cost of surgeries, lower disposable income developing economies, lack of awareness in the emerging countries. The market is anticipated to grow at the significant CAGR of 10.15% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Procedure Outlook:

Adjustable Gastric Band (AGB)

Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG)

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RYGB)

Biliopancreatic Diversion with a Duodenal Switch (BPD-DS)

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market may be explored by procedure as Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch, Revision Bariatric Surgery Adjustable Gastric Banding, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Non-invasive Bariatric Surgery, and Mini-gastric Bypass. The “sleeve gastrectomy” section dominated the blood screening market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to facts such as advantages of effectiveness, affordability, and sleeve gastrectomy protection, and partial complications as associated to other bariatric methods.

Type Outlook:

It may be explored by type as Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Stapling Devices, Suturing Devices, Non-invasive Surgical Accessories, and Devices. In 2018 the largest market share was dominated by “minimally invasive surgical devices” in the global Market. The facts that attribute to the huge development in this segment can be ascribed to the growing obesity rates and the growing preference for nominally invasive procedures.

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the global Market Size Analysis in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as increase in the several bariatric surgeries and constantly increasing obese population, increase government supported research and funding activities undertaken by the manufacturing companies in North America region, followed by Europe.

