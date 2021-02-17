Portable Espresso Machines Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031

With the growing demand for portable smart kitchen appliances and the expanding working class population base, the portable espresso machines market is witnessing sufficient traction. The increasing trend of social gatherings and outdoor activities is leveraging the demand for portable espresso machines. The purchase of portable espresso machine can be profitable to consumers as these machines enable the preparation of instant coffee at a low price. Presently, there are a certain number of manufacturers, who are focused on portable espresso machines but the number is likely to increase during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the most prominent market as most of the coffee consumers are from European countries, such as Denmark and Sweden apart from North America where coffee shops are abundant and consumers demand for an easy alternative to premium coffee cafés.

Portable Espresso Machines Market Dynamics

The ease of use and consistent brewing results are some of the major factors that is responsible for increasing the demand for portable espresso machines globally. The growing consumption of coffee across the world is increasing the demand for portable espresso machines. Moreover, due to its compact nature, portable espresso machines are favored by consumers for camping and trekking trips. Due to its compact and limited size, a portable espresso provides only one or two cups of coffee in a single charge after which the device has to be charged again. Moreover, portable espresso machines are expensive as there are only a few competitors in the market and some consumers do not want to spend much on such a coffee machine. These factors could prove to be a hurdle for the global portable espresso machine market during the forecast period.

Portable Espresso Machines Market Segmentation

The portable espresso machines market can be segmented on the basis of cups per charge, water tank capacity, end use and sales channel.

On the basis of cups per charge, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

1 Cup

1- 5 Cups

> 5 Cups

On the basis of water tank capacity, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

< 50 ml

50 ml – 80 ml

80 ml – 120 ml

120 ml – 150 ml

> 150 ml

On the basis of end use, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Company Website Third-party Online

Others

Portable Espresso Machines Market Regional Overview

Europe and North America, presently cover the largest share within the global portable espresso machines market as people living in these regions prefer coffee to other beverages. In the upcoming years, Asia Pacific could hold a significant share in the portable espresso market with growing number of manufacturers in the region.

Portable Espresso Machines Market Key Players

The portable espresso machines market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable portable espresso machines to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the portable espresso machines market are: Handpresso SARL, Wacaco Company Limited, Aerobie, Inc, ROK Coffee, STARESSO, DeLonghi, Philips (Saeco), Ali Group, Gruppo Cimbali, Hamilton Beach, Barsetto Tripresso and Nutrichef.

