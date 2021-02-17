Microcatheters Market worth $924 Million by 2024

The report “Microcatheters Market by Type (Delivery, Diagnosis, Aspiration, Steerable), Design (Single, Dual Lumen), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Oncology, Urology), End-User (Hospital, Specialty Clinics) – Global Forecasts to 2024″, The microcatheters market is projected to reach USD 924 Million by 2024 from USD 688 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184715728

Growing target patient population of cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders, and cancer; rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures (which utilizes microcatheters); and the increasing number of microcatheter-assisted clinical research studies are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The steerable microcatheter segment to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period

Based on product type, the microcatheters market is segmented into delivery microcatheters, aspiration microcatheters, diagnostic microcatheters, and steerable microcatheters. The steerable microcatheters segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during forecast period owing to the growing number of image-guided and minimally invasive medical procedures across major countries, shift from manually operated devices towards robotically operated surgical platforms, rising prevalence of vascular diseases, and the procedural advantages associated with steerable microcatheters.

Neurovascular application segment to register the highest CAGR in the microcatheters market, by application during the forecast period

On the basis of applications, the microcatheters market is segmented into cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, oncological, urological, otolaryngological, and other applications. The neurovascular applications segment is to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of target neurological conditions, ongoing technological advancements in the field of endovascular microcatheters, and market availability of specialized products.

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcatheters market in 2018

The microcatheters market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the microcatheters market owing to factors such as the high number of target procedures performed in the region coupled with presence of large patient pool, presence of a well-established healthcare system, and on-going investments by healthcare institutions.

Get a Sample report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=184715728

The major players operating in the microcatheters market are Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. (Japan), and MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. (US). The other prominent players operating in the overall microcatheters market include, Teleflex Incorporated (US), Johnson and Johnson (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), Penumbra, Inc (US), and BTG PLC (UK), among others.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.