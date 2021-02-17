Brio Bowls Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Brio Bowls Market: An Overview

Globally rising urban population and expansion of food service industry led to the urgent demand for suitable and cost-effective disposable product. The evolution in food service industry supports the green movement and welcomes the product which is eco-friendly and offers effective food packaging solution. The brio bowls are ideal for a variety of foods, from heavy grains and saucy noodles to salads. The brio bowls are strong, cut resistance and convenient utensil for food. Brio bowls tight fitting and easy to remove lid makes them suitable for serving the food and takeout’s. The brio bowls are made from molded fiber which is more prevalent and popular today. As the molded fiber crafted from recycling paper it ensure no negative impact on the environment. The brio bowls are considered as potential alternatives to plastic bowls and glass bowls as it offers more benefits such as cost-effective, environmentally friendly and its food grade quality. Also, the characteristics of brio bowls including easy to transport, maintained visual appeal, ensure food quality makes them suitable for food takeaway. The brio bowls are able to uphold appropriate temperature, have excellent holdout and insulations which makes them popular in foodservice, household and institutional. Overall, the brio bowls market is projected to anticipate positive growth during the forecast period.

Brio Bowls Market: Dynamics

Rapidly changing people’s lifestyle and transformation of foodservice industry opening up the opportunity for the effective and efficient food packaging solutions. The brio bowls market is projected to witness growth on the backbone of expansion of the foodservice industry. The consumers demand regarding disposable and sustainable bowls which have the ability to withstand a variety of food from burritos to spaghetti are expected to contribute to the growth of global brio bowls market. Also, the use of brio bowls in institutional foodservice market stands out as a customizable option and encourages the consumer to purchase a meal on brio bowls. This factor is likely to escalate the global brio bowls market during the forecast period. The customizability is becoming huge in the food industry. It includes make your own pizza and nachos, but the use of brio bowls for primary meals such as rice, noodle, salad, and veggie/vegetables appears as key factor to fuel the growth of global brio bowls market during the forecast period. Increasing stringent norms regarding plastic material and arising awareness among the consumers are preferring brio bowls over the other bowls. The availability of brio bowls in various sizes makes them suitable for a range of applications in food service, household and institutional. The brio bowls are considered as an effective food delivery packaging solutions due to versatile characteristics. Hence, the global outlook for brio bowls market is expected to be promising during the forecast period.

Brio Bowls Market: Regional Outlook

The global brio bowls market is dominated by North America region owing to consumer preference and easy availability of brio bowls due to large manufacturing output. The Western European region is a significant shareholder of global brio bowls market and anticipates to attain positive growth during the forecast period. The rising strict norms regarding plastic material in various counties is driving the global brio bowls market. The APEJ region is expected to create the enormous opportunity for the brio bowls market owing to huge consumer base and a growing foodservice industry. The Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are projected to show positive growth for the brio bowls market during the forecast period.

Brio Bowls Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bowl size, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Less than 24 oz

24 oz – 30 oz

More than 30 oz

On the basis of product weight, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Less than 14 lb

14 lb to 16 lb

More than 16 lb

On the basis of end use, the global brio bowls market is segmented into:

Food Service

Household

Institutional

Others

Brio Bowls Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global brio bowls market are:

HUHTAMAKI GROUP

All Florida Paper

Mansfield Paper Company, Inc.

Birsch Industries

Teigen Paper Supply

Lotus Pack (UK) Limited.

Be Green Packaging

CHINRIU HONTEN Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as bowl size, bowl weight and end use.

