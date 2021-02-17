Portable Steam Cleaners Market Forecast Highlights Revenue Share Analysis Across Prime Geographies During the Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Portable Steam Cleaners Market – Overview

Portable steam cleaners or portable vapor steam cleaners are compact cleaning appliances that are used to quickly clean, dry and sanitize any surface. As steam cleaning is one of the most economical ways to achieve deep cleaning without the use of chemicals, the portable steam cleaners are getting popular among various end users. Portable steam cleaners can be used in areas where there are no power sockets. In addition to portability and weight aspect, they are relatively smaller, easier to store and can be used to carry out steam cleaning in smaller areas. Portable steam cleaners can be used for cleaning car interiors, kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom and can undertake a whole lot of complex cleaning jobs around the house.

The global market for portable steam cleaners has a global reach with thousands of regional and global players operating in the market. The availability of technologically advanced cleaning appliances is increasing in the market. The demand for portable steam cleaners remains stable owing to its low costs and easy accessibility. The market for portable steam cleaners is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Portable Steam Cleaners Market – Market Dynamics

There are growing number of households across the globe. For instance, according to the Office of National Statistics, in the United Kingdom, 2017 reflected a 15% increase in the households. This increase in households is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the use of cleaning devices such as portable steam cleaners, given their superior cleaning performance coupled with convenience. Recent developments in the technology associated with portable steam cleaners have presented new avenues for the growth of their market. Manufacturers, in a bid to grab larger market share in the steam cleaning appliances, are developing advanced models of portable steam cleaners by incorporating new technologies. Increasing number of commercial spaces such as shopping malls and theaters have fuelled the demand for portable steam cleaners as hygiene and cleanliness are one of the significant aspects of the hospitality and public entertainment sector. As a consequence, this is anticipated to augur well for the growth of the global portable steam cleaners market.

Portable Steam Cleaners Market – Regional Analysis

The portable steam cleaners market can be segmented into six regions which include the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Japan, Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. Growth prospects are stagnant in the North American market because of the availability of portable steam cleaners. Changing consumer trends and declining long-term user engagement will hinder the growth of portable steam cleaners in the North American market. On the other hand, the future of portable steam cleaners in the emerging markets like China, India, Mexico and ASEAN are prominent because of the rise in the consumer spending and the availability of cheaper alternatives. The demand for portable steam cleaners is supported by tremendous growth in the residential sector and various public commercial spaces such as shopping malls and theaters in emerging economies of China and India. Portable steam cleaners market in the Latin American and MEA region are expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Portable Steam Cleaners Market – Key Segments

Portable steam cleaners market can be segmented on the basis of power consumption of heating element, which includes 500 to 1500 watts and above 1500W portable steam cleaners and sales channel, which includes direct to the customer, modern trade channel, online stores and third-party online stores among others. Online sales remained the preferred choice of buyers and the portable steam cleaners market is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period. However, the portable steam cleaners come with various tools & attachments with different cord length depending on the various customer needs.

Portable Steam Cleaners Market – Key Manufacturers

McCulloch Motors Corporation, Vapamore, Prolux, LLC., US Steam, Polti S.p.A are some of the prominent players in the portable steam cleaners market. Portable steam cleaners market is highly fragmented and is ruled by various small and medium enterprises. Various portable steam cleaners’ manufacturers are focusing on the technological enhancements in order to increase their customer base in both emerging as well as matured markets.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

