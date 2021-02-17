Dust Particle Counter Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2018 to 2026

The continuous and simultaneous scope of measurement is valuable in industrial applications and research & monitoring studies. The dust particle counter is engaged in the measurement of concentration of the dust particles in the air and considered as a useful tool for monitoring indoor air quality in workplaces and individual rooms. The dust particle counter helps in providing maximum data from a single monitor with main interest of providing more than one size fraction of measurement.

Furthermore, the dust particle counter reduces heath related issues such as dermatitis, bronchitis, cancer, fever, among others when exposed to hazardous airborne dust, smoke, exhaust, among other harmful air pollutants. Dust particle counter finds their major applications in hospital surgical rooms, remote sampling, and food processing investigations, among others.

Dust particle counter possess features such as ergonomic design and ultra-lightweight which offers easy single hand operations in awkward or tight spaces with less operator fatigue. Furthermore, dust particle counter provides significant security feature through password control option along with long battery life and customization settings & configurations.

Segmentation:

The global dust particle counter market can be segmented into product type, application, end-use industry, and design. On the basis of product type, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Airborne Particles

Liquid Particles

On the basis of application, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Air Quality Monitoring

Chemical Contamination Monitoring

Cleanroom Monitoring

Drinking Water Application

Duct Leakage Testing

Operating Room Monitoring

Remote Sampling

On the basis of end-use industry, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace Industry

On the basis of design, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Fixed

Portable

Dust Particle Counter Market: Participants:

Some of the market participants involved in the global dust particle counter market are:

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Aeroqual

Fluke Corporation

TSI

FLIR Systems

THE TROTEC GROUP

RION Co., Ltd.

Air Monitors

Spectris

GRIMM Aerosol

Beckman Coulter, Inc

