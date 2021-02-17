DTH Drill Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2026

The DTH drill is commonly used in oil and gas exploration applications. It is a mini jack hammer that screws on the bottom of a drill string. It is used to break hard surfaces or rocks into small flakes. It is more advanced than the blast-hole drilling and its adoption is growing in end-use applications. The DTH drill comprises hammers, drill bits and other accessories. The DTH drill is also used at mines, and it helps in drilling big and deep holes for setting explosives.

DTH Drill Market: Dynamics

The replacement of drifters with DTH drill hammers is expected to boost the sale of DTH drills and consequently drive the growth of the market. The major challenge for the growth of the DTH drill market is alternate advanced technologies such as top percussion drilling, which can drill uneven terrain relatively better than the DTH drill. This factor is projected to hamper the adoption of DTH drills.

The market for onshore power tools is currently witnessing a steady growth, which is supporting the manufacturers to manufacture DTH drills.

Segmentation

The global DTH drill market can be segmented based on products, mounting type, depth, and application.

On the basis of product, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Hammer

Drill bits

Others

On the basis of mounting type, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Track Mounted

Truck Mounted

Others

On the basis of depth, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Less than 50 feet

51 – 100 feet

101 – 200 feet

200 – 300 feet

More than 300 feet

On the basis of application, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Oil and gas

Construction

Mining

Ground Water

DTH Drill Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Asia, is expected to be the leading market for DTH drill. The oil and gas production operations are expected to witness robust growth as crude oil prices are recovering, which in turn will increase the investments for new oil and gas exploration and drilling operations. The growing demand for oil and gas is consequently expected to drive the growth of the market for DTH drill over the forecast period. Greenfield and brownfield onshore operations in the key oil producing countries, which were halted, are expected to gain momentum, which is expected to surge the adoption rate of DTH drill.

The growing number of construction activities in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil and other Middle-East and African countries is expected to drive the growth of the DTH drill market in the countries and regions.

DTH Drill Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants operating in the global DTH drill market are:

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

CenterRock Inc.

Epiroc AB

FURUKAWA CO.,LTD

Makita

Max Drilling

Morath

Numa Tool Company

Rock Drill Sales & Service, Inc.

Rockmore International

Sandvik AB

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, mounting type, products, depth, and application.

