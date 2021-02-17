Postal Papers Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2028 | Stora Enso ,Kimberly-Clark Corp.

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Postal Papers Market: An Overview

The postal service is one of the potential contributors to the growth of the economy of a country. The significant transformation of postal services, such as inclination towards the eco-friendly postal papers, is likely to create demand for high-quality sustainable postal papers. Postal papers are made of a variety of papers, such as recycled paper, paperboard, Kraft paper, corrugated sheets, etc., depending upon the applications. Postal papers are laminated with polyethylene to improve the barrier properties such as water, moisture and light. These laminations on postal papers increase the shelf life of the paper.

Postal papers are used in the variety of applications such as aerograms, letter cards, letter sheets, postal cards, envelopes, wrappers, etc. Owing to rising environmental awareness, postal paper manufacturers are focusing on the development of postal paper that is made of up to 50-80% recycled paper. The continuous expansion of postal services is likely to create significant opportunities for the postal papers market during the forecast period. Thus, the overall outlook for the global postal papers market is projected to be positive during the forecast period.

Postal Papers Market: Dynamics

Postal services across the globe are considering potential service enhancement to supplement the usage of letter posts or parcel posts. They are also contemplating the areas that are likely to increase their offerings. The global postal papers market is projected to attain growth on the backdrop of the expansion of postal services across the world. Rapid changing dynamics of postal services, from international letter streams to send packs under 1 kg, are likely to require high-quality postal papers that can satisfy the need of a particular application. This is expected to fuel the growth of the global postal papers market during the forecast period. The increasing usage of postcards for greeting purposes, especially during festivals, is projected to fuel the growth of the global postal papers market during the forecast period. Moreover, postal papers are significantly used in banks, schools, offices, etc., which can contribute to the growth of the postal paper market. Thus, the overall outlook for the global postal papers market is likely to be positive during the forecast period.

Postal Papers Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to dominate the global postal papers market as it is the largest producer and consumer of postal papers. The demand for postal papers in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is mainly driven by countries such as China and India, which have the largest postal services in the world. The North America region is a significant shareholder of the global postal papers market. The Western Europe postal papers market closely follows the North America market in terms of value and volume. Japan is also a significant shareholder of the postal papers market, owing to its large manufacturing capacity of postal papers. Brazil is the most significant producer of postal papers in Latin America, and the rest of the Latin America region is projected to attain positive growth during the forecast period. However, the postal papers market in the Middle East and Africa region is stagnant, but projected to register positive growth during the forecast period. The postal papers market in the Eastern Europe region is likely to be driven by Russia during the forecast period.

Postal Papers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material of construction, the global postal papers market is segmented into:

Recycle papers

Paperboard

Kraft Paper

Corrugated Sheets

Polyethylene

Non-Woven Fabric

Others

On the basis of applications, the global postal papers market is segmented into:

Aerograms

Letter Cards

Letter Sheets

Postal Cards

Envelopes Windowed Envelopes Security Envelopes Mailers

Wrappers

Others

Postal Papers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global postal papers market are:

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

Weyerhaeuser Corporation

Stora Enso

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

UPM

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

Oji Paper

Nippon Unipac Holding

Procter & Gamble

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

