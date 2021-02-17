Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 to 2028 | Danzer AG, Georgia Pacific

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Feb-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: An Overview

Sawn and profiled wood products are processed wood products, such as planks, beams, boards and laths, which exceed 5 mm in thickness. Sawn and profiled wood products are widely used for housing and construction work. Sawn and profiled wood products are expected to witness high preference for creating the structures of houses. Sawn and profiled wood products have excellent strength properties, have consistent quality and enhance the aesthetic appearance of houses. As a result, sawn and profiled wood products are widely used for building and construction in North America and Western Europe.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the European Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1630

The cost of sawn and profiled wood products depends upon the availability of the wood type in a certain region. Apart from this, sawn and profiled wood products have seasoned and unseasoned wood sources, which also plays a key role in the cost. Seasoned sawn and profiled wood products are expected to be more preferred as compared to their unseasoned counterparts, as they are of relatively lower weight, enhanced strength and have consistent cross-sectional dimensions. Sawn and profiled wood products are ideal for housing and construction as they do not undergo any expansion or contraction due to changes in the humidity and temperature. An increasing number of homes have been observed to use sawn and profiled wood products for housing, as the emphasis is on aesthetic appearance. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global sawn and profiled wood products market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1630

Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Dynamics

The global sawn and profile wood products market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the demand for wood products for housing and construction. Sawn and profile wood products are widely used in North America and Europe due to their aesthetic appearance. Sawn and profiled wood products have a unique appearance and texture, which increases their preference among customers. The demand for wood products for construction, which do not expand or contract due to changes in humidity and temperature, is expected to fuel the demand for sawn and profiled wood products. The key challenge for sawn and profiled wood products manufacturers is to deliver quality at competitive prices. The demand for sawn and profiled wood products is expected to increase due to the global push for sustainable construction materials.

Global Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Segmentation

Globally, the sawn and profiled wood products market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of wood type, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

Cherry

Ash

Walnut

Oak Red Oak White Oak

Maple Hard Maple Redleaf Maple

Hickory

Yellow Birch

Poplar

On the basis of product type, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

Planks

Beams

Boards

Laths

Others

On the basis of origin, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

Coniferous

Non-coniferous

On the basis of end use, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

Packaging

Building & Construction Exterior Cladding Cabinetry Flooring Others



Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Regional Outlook

The China sawn and profiled wood products market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period in terms of production. Until 2016, the U.S. sawn and profiled wood products market was at the forefront. However, the China sawn and profiled wood products market witnessed rapid growth during 2012-2016 in terms of production capacity, registering a 39% growth from 56 million m3 in 2012 to 77 million m3 in 2016. This brought the production of sawn and profiled wood products in China very close to the 78 million m3 mark of its U.S. counterpart. At present, the five largest producers of sawn and profiled wood products are China, the U.S., Canada, Russia and Germany, and these countries are expected to retain their position as the top producers of sawn and profiled wood products during the forecast period. In terms of incremental opportunity, countries such as those in Northern Africa and in South-east Asia are expected to generate substantial demand for sawn and profiled wood products during the forecast period.

Global Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sawn and profiled wood products market are:

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad

Danzer AG

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Georgia Pacific

Sierra Pacific Industries

Tolko Industries Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Resolute Forest Products

Interfor Corporation

Canfor Corporation

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here-

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.

We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.

Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.

Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com