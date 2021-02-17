Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 to 2028 | Danzer AG, Georgia Pacific

Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: An Overview

Sawn and profiled wood products are processed wood products, such as planks, beams, boards and laths, which exceed 5 mm in thickness. Sawn and profiled wood products are widely used for housing and construction work. Sawn and profiled wood products are expected to witness high preference for creating the structures of houses. Sawn and profiled wood products have excellent strength properties, have consistent quality and enhance the aesthetic appearance of houses. As a result, sawn and profiled wood products are widely used for building and construction in North America and Western Europe.

The cost of sawn and profiled wood products depends upon the availability of the wood type in a certain region. Apart from this, sawn and profiled wood products have seasoned and unseasoned wood sources, which also plays a key role in the cost. Seasoned sawn and profiled wood products are expected to be more preferred as compared to their unseasoned counterparts, as they are of relatively lower weight, enhanced strength and have consistent cross-sectional dimensions. Sawn and profiled wood products are ideal for housing and construction as they do not undergo any expansion or contraction due to changes in the humidity and temperature. An increasing number of homes have been observed to use sawn and profiled wood products for housing, as the emphasis is on aesthetic appearance. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global sawn and profiled wood products market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Dynamics

The global sawn and profile wood products market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growth in the demand for wood products for housing and construction. Sawn and profile wood products are widely used in North America and Europe due to their aesthetic appearance. Sawn and profiled wood products have a unique appearance and texture, which increases their preference among customers. The demand for wood products for construction, which do not expand or contract due to changes in humidity and temperature, is expected to fuel the demand for sawn and profiled wood products. The key challenge for sawn and profiled wood products manufacturers is to deliver quality at competitive prices. The demand for sawn and profiled wood products is expected to increase due to the global push for sustainable construction materials.

Global Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Segmentation

Globally, the sawn and profiled wood products market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of wood type, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

  • Cherry
  • Ash
  • Walnut
  • Oak
    • Red Oak
    • White Oak
  • Maple
    • Hard Maple
    • Redleaf Maple
  • Hickory
  • Yellow Birch
  • Poplar

On the basis of product type, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

  • Planks
  • Beams
  • Boards
  • Laths
  • Others

On the basis of origin, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

  • Coniferous
  • Non-coniferous

On the basis of end use, the global sawn and profiled wood products market is segmented as:

  • Packaging
  • Building & Construction
    • Exterior Cladding
    • Cabinetry
    • Flooring
    • Others

Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Regional Outlook

The China sawn and profiled wood products market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period in terms of production. Until 2016, the U.S. sawn and profiled wood products market was at the forefront. However, the China sawn and profiled wood products market witnessed rapid growth during 2012-2016 in terms of production capacity, registering a 39% growth from 56 million min 2012 to 77 million min 2016. This brought the production of sawn and profiled wood products in China very close to the 78 million mmark of its U.S. counterpart. At present, the five largest producers of sawn and profiled wood products are China, the U.S., Canada, Russia and Germany, and these countries are expected to retain their position as the top producers of sawn and profiled wood products during the forecast period. In terms of incremental opportunity, countries such as those in Northern Africa and in South-east Asia are expected to generate substantial demand for sawn and profiled wood products during the forecast period.

Global Sawn and Profiled Wood Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sawn and profiled wood products market are:

  • Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad
  • Danzer AG
  • West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  • Stora Enso Oyj
  • Georgia Pacific
  • Sierra Pacific Industries
  • Tolko Industries Ltd.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company
  • Resolute Forest Products
  • Interfor Corporation
  • Canfor Corporation

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
  • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

