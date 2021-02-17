Embroidery Machinery Market Players Contribute Majorly towards Innovative Trends, details Fact.MR report // Jiangsu Dingnuo Machine & Electric Co., Ltd., HSW, Lovely Impex, Unix Stitchmachines Private Limited, Alpine Pvt. Ltd.

There has been a significant growth in the embroidery machinery market in the past few years. Embroidery machinery has been gaining popularity owing to its widespread use in textile and fashion industry. Embroidery machinery market has been gaining significant traction because of embroidery machinery’s industrial applications and customers in niche segments of the textile market.

The demand for embroidery machinery has increased in the recent years because of the growing upper-middle-class population across the globe. The embroidery machinery market is being driven by urbanization and cultural changes in consumer lifestyle across the world. The shift in consumer preference towards fashion and the practice of buying fashionable outfits as a need for living has fuelled the market for embroidery machinery. The embroidery machinery market is predominantly driven by the growth in the fashion industry around the globe. The embroidery machinery market is flourishing because of the massive long-term changes in the fashion industry that serve as a backdrop for the variations in the embroidery machinery market. The fashion industry is turning a corner. Looking towards the near future, there is a new sense of optimism in an industry plagued by uncertainty, thereby uplifting the embroidery machinery market.

Embroidery Machinery Is Driven Predominantly by the Fashion Industry

The adoption of disruptive technologies like mobile internet, advanced robotics, virtual and augmented reality, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence is hastening, with the potential to disorder several industries – including fashion. The embroidery machinery is an integral part of the fashion as well as the textile industry. Although many fashion companies are experiencing a steep decline in brick-and-mortar traffic, the market for embroidery machinery is still booming at a fast pace. They are simultaneously searching for ways to re-evaluate store networks, diminish store operating costs and innovate the in-store experience to attract customers. The embroidery machinery is the base of the entire fashion industry, subsequently getting affected by the aforementioned differences. Support, training and warranty options are also huge factors in the long-term success of embroidery machinery market. Also, even though the embroidery machinery made for the embroidery or monogramming business have similar features the economic volatility and demanding consumers are likely to spur the embroidery market sales across the regions.

Computerized Embroidery Machinery Segment Is Expected to Lead the Market

Embroidery machinery market is segmented on the basis of machinery type, application and region. The embroidery machinery product types include free motion embroidery machinery and computerized embroidery machinery. Computerized embroidery machinery can be further classified into single head embroidery machinery, multi head embroidery machinery and schiffli embroidery machinery. By application, the embroidery machinery market is categorized into, fashion industry, textile industry and other industries. The penetration of embroidery machinery in fashion industry is very high as compared to other industries. Computerized embroidery machinery are also widely preferred over free motion embroidery machinery due to being more user-friendly than free motion embroidery machinery.

Developing Economies Prevail In the Global Market

The embroidery machinery market has been broadly divided into seven regions: North America, South America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA. Despite the concentration of players in North America, embroidery machinery manufacturers are primarily concentrated in Asian countries, mostly China. APEJ is anticipated to be a preeminent market in the global embroidery machinery market after North America, Europe, and Japan owing to the tremendous demand for production of high value-added embroidery work authorized research and development centers, and the presence of prominent players in these regions. The market in APEJ is expected to have the fastest growth due to increasing textiles, as well as the fashion industry, shifting consumer preference, and developing standard of living. Moreover, increasing the demand for computerized embroidery machine which benefits in generating a digital pattern automatically along with shifting of manufacturing plants to China are the factors which are expected to surge the demand of embroidery machinery market throughout the forecast period. Apart from APEJ, North America and Europe are also anticipated to depict growth in the upcoming years in the embroidery machinery market. Some of the key market players in the embroidery machinery market are Weaver Computerized Embroidery Systems, Dongguan Baolun Computerized Embroidery Machine Co., Jiangsu Dingnuo Machine & Electric Co., Ltd., HSW, Lovely Impex, Unix Stitchmachines Private Limited, Alpine Pvt. Ltd. and other prominent players.

